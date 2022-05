Barcelona-Quali in der Analyse: Vettel & Schumacher die großen Verlierer

Verwarnung für Haas-Piloten

Damit wäre die letzte offene Sache des Tages auch noch geklärt: Magnussen und Schumacher haben fürs Bummeln im Qualifying jeweils eine Verwarnung kassiert. Sie dürfen ihre Startplätze also behalten.



Der Fall an sich ist allerdings recht komplex, weil die Stewards satte 55 Verstöße im Qualifying bemerkt haben. Warum letztendlich nur die Haas-Fahrer untersucht wurden, erfahrt ihr in der etwas längeren Erklärung im Wortlaut:



"During the Qualifying practice there were 55 violations by 18 drivers of the Race Director’s Event Notes (Point 4) regarding minimum time between SC1 and SC2. The Stewards reviewed each case, and the majority of cases were a result of drivers following another driver who was also on an out lap and as each driver attempted to create a gap to the preceding driver, they went successively slower until a 'train' of drivers exceeded the minimum time."



"However, on the five occasions when these 'trains' developed during the out laps of qualifying, the driver of car 47, Mick Schumacher, and the driver of car 20, Kevin Magnussen were the first, or nearly the first, out of the pits due to their garage location, and so were able to control their speed without having to be concerned about cars in front of them."



"Further, the Stewards found that generally the cars that failed to follow the Race Director’s Event Note, were following these two cars. The procedure required by the note is relatively new and was introduced during this season and has not involved a penalty up to this point. However, for the reasons above, the Stewards determine that these drivers’ failure to follow the instructions was more under their control than any other drivers."



"As the procedure is new and in view of the fact that other drivers did violate the instruction, but not to this degree, the Stewards issue a warning to the drivers concerned. The Stewards note that further violations may incur increased penalties not only for these drivers but for any competitor committing a similar breach in the future."