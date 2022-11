Brasilien in der Analyse: Die wahre Story hinter dem Zoff bei Red Bull!

FIA erklärt Tsunoda-Situation

Inzwischen gibt es auch eine offizielle Erklärung der FIA, was bei Tsunoda schiefgelaufen ist. Die Kurzform: Das Problem entstand dadurch, dass Tsunoda hinter dem Safety-Car an die Box fuhr und sich dabei unfreiwillig zurückrundete.



Der Japaner lag nämlich unmittelbar hinter Spitzenreiter Russell. Weil man sich hinter dem Safety-Car aber nur einmal zurückrunden darf, gab das System ihn kein zweites Mal frei. Es habe sich um ein "sehr ungewöhnliches Szenario" gehandelt.



Ein Fehler habe aber nicht vorgelegen, die Systeme hätten das getan, was sie tun sollen. Man werde in Zukunft darüber diskutieren, ob Anpassung nötig sind. Hier die komplette Erklärung im Wortlaut:



"We have reviewed the situation regarding the unlapping of Car 22. All of the systems functioned correctly and according to the regulations. The unusual situation arose as a result of the idiosyncrasies of the specific circuit and scenario which were as follows:



- Car 22 was the first to cross SC1 following the deployment of the Safety Car



- On the following lap he therefore became the first car to cross SC1 line for a second time, which would normally trigger the systems to indicate he is eligible to unlap



- However, at this time he entered the Pit Lane and was able to go faster than the train of cars behind the Safety Car. In doing so, he unlapped himself when crossing the control line in the Pit Lane



- When he re-joined the circuit, the systems correctly indicated that he was again a lap down, however as he had already unlapped himself once, he was not eligible to do so again when the Safety Car period was ending



- Race Control checked this was correct with F1 Timing and they confirmed that only Car 6 and Car 23 could unlap themselves



While this is a very unusual scenario, there were no systems or procedural errors - it is one of those unpredictable scenarios that can happen and there are no immediate changes that need to be implemented. This will of course be discussed at future Sporting Advisory Committees as part of the normal review procedures."