Suzuka-Samstag in der Analyse: Top 3 für Ferrari im Qualifying "unmöglich"

Geldstrafe für Mercedes

Wie erwartet gab es eine Strafe für die unsichere Russell-Freigabe. Mercedes muss 5.000 Euro zahlen. Die Rennkommissare erklären zusammengefasst, dass Russell selbst den McLaren nicht habe sehen können, als er aus der Box fuhr.



Die Schuld liege daher beim Team, deshalb die Geldstrafe. Hier die etwas umfangreichere Begründung im kompletten Wortlaut:



"The driver of Car 63 stated that on receiving the release signal from his mechanic, he had intended to drive down the working lane, however he saw the mechanic from Car 44 in his peripheral vision and in order to avoid him, he claimed he had to move into the fast lane. He was not able to see the approach of Car 81."



"The driver of Car 81 stated that he had to take avoiding action by steering away from the approaching Car 63."



"Examination of the pit lane video shows that the mechanic of Car 63 who released the car did not look down to pit lane to see if it was clear. Even though the stated intention of the team was for Car 63 to move down the working lane then blend in prior to the pit exit, it is still the responsibility of the team to release the car in a safe manner and good practice would dictate that prior to the car being released, the pit lanes (both fast and working) should be checked for approaching vehicles."