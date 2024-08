Zandvoort-Freitag in der Analyse: Antonelli vor Formel-1-Aufstieg

Strafe für Williams und Sauber

Wenig überraschend gibt es für Williams und Sauber jeweils noch eine Geldstrafe. Grund dafür sind die unsicheren Freigaben in FT2, bei denen die Rennkommissare die Teams in der Verantwortung sehen. Jeder Rennstall muss daher 5.000 Euro zahlen. Hier beide Urteile im Wortlaut:



"Car 23 was released from the pit stop station into the path of Car 18 and the driver of Car 18 had to brake to avoid a collision. The Stewards note that the mistake was made by the team and not the driver. Therefore, consistent with prior decisions, a fine to the team is imposed."



"Car 24 was released from the pit stop station into the path of Car 3 and the driver of Car 3 had to brake to avoid a collision. The Stewards note that the mistake was made by the team and not the driver. Therefore, consistent with prior decisions, a fine to the team is imposed."