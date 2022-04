Melbourne-Quali in der Analyse: Warum Sainz tobt & Alonso der Pole nachtrauert

Albon disqualifiziert

Jetzt geht es Schlag auf Schlag: Leclerc droht eine Strafe, Albon wurde (erwartungsgemäß) disqualifiziert. Er darf morgen aber trotzdem am Rennen teilnehmen. Auch hier die Entscheidung im Wortlaut:



"After Qualifying Car 23 had insufficient fuel to yield the required 1.0 litre sample."



"Given this situation, Car 23 is not in compliance with the requirements of Article 6.5 of the FIA Formula One Technical Regulations. According to Art. 6.5.2 competitors must ensure that a 1.0 litre sample of fuel may be taken from the car at any time. The procedure was followed however the 1.0 litre sample of fuel was unable to be taken."



"The Stewards determine to apply the standard penalty for technical infringements. Therefore they took into account, that it shall be no defence to claim that no performance advantage was obtained."



"The Stewards have received a request from Williams Racing to allow Car 23 to start the race. The Stewards therefore grant permission for Car 23, Alex Albon to start the race."