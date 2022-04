Melbourne-Freitag in der Analyse: Sebastian Vettel für Rollerfahrt bestraft

Vettel für Rollerfahrt bestraft

Und jetzt ist auch das Vettel-Urteil da. Er muss 5.000 Euro zahlen, weil er gegen die von uns vorhin schon zitierte Regel verstoßen hat. Eine erwartbare Strafe. Hier die Begründung im Wortlaut:



"The Stewards determine that Car 5 stopped on the circuit due to a mechanical issue. At the end of the session, VET sought a way to return to his pit. A marshal was at the location with a scooter. VET asked if he could drive the scooter in order to return to

his pit. The marshal assented."



"VET got on the scooter, expecting the marshal to get on behind him. When he didn’t get on, VET departed alone for the pit, without the prior approval to do so. Meanwhile, the marshal was trying to contact Race Control for instructions.



"In driving on the track to his pit, instead of the designated route, VET breached Article 26.7 of the Formula One Sporting Regulations, which prohibits anyone from being on the track in the five-minute period after the end of a session, with the exception of specifically identified personnel, which makes no provision for drivers to have such access unless specifically authorized."