Formel-1-Liveticker: Red-Bull-Rückstand auf Ferrari "alarmierend"

Keine Strafe

Und wie auf Bestellung kommt dann doch das Urteil der Rennkommissare! Es gibt erwartungsgemäß keine Strafe gegen einen der beteiligten Fahrer. In der Begründung heißt es, kein Fahrer habe gegen eine Regel verstoßen. Hier das Urteil im Wortlaut:



"Drivers were in line on the main straight behind the safety car with lights on. Cars were accelerating and decelerating to keep tyre and brake temperatures up in anticipation of the restart. GAS slowed in reaction to the car in front, TSU also slowed in reaction."



"MSC was closer to TSU as he slowed, while trying to maintain the ten car length maximum separation specified in the regulations, and had to move left and overtake TSU while braking to avoid colliding with him."



"The Stewards find no driver guilty of breaching the regulation, however, it is clear that the speed and braking capabilities of F1 cars, especially while trying to maintain required temperatures in tyres and brakes, are in tension with the ten car length separation behind the Safety Car traditionally specified in the regulations."



"This needs to be a point of emphasis in future driver briefings, to ensure the drivers collectively agree on how best to address this challenge before an unfortunate incident occurs."