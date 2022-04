Imola-Sprint in der Analyse: Wie Verstappen Leclerc bezwingen konnte

Zhou startet aus der Box

Keine Überraschung: Durch den Parc-Ferme-Verstoß muss der Chinese morgen aus der Box starten. Spielt aber keine große Rolle, weil er eben sowieso Letzter gewesen wäre. Hier die Meldung der Stewards im Wortlaut:



"Car 24 was involved in a collision and suffered significant damage during the Sprint session."



"In repairing Car 24 subsequent to the Sprint session, Car 24 was found to have breached Article 40.6 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations as the car used during the Sprint session was not covered and ready for FIA seals within 2 hours of the Sprint session."



"Furthermore, in breach of Article 40.9, the Competitor was found to have continued to work on the car unsupervised while under parc ferme conditions. The Competitor admitted that modifications were made to the car."



"In any event, given the lack of supervision the Stewards would have been entitled to draw an inference that modifications were made to the car and/or changes were made to the set-up of the suspension while the car was to have been held under parc ferme conditions."



"The penalty for breach of the parc ferme conditions is specified in Article 40.9 b), which is for the driver to start from the pit lane. We accordingly imposed the penalty stipulated in Article 40.9 b)."