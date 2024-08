Formel-1-Liveticker: "Unverständnis" nach schwächster Verstappen-Quali

10.000 Euro Geldstrafe für McLaren

Und wenn wir einmal dabei sind: McLaren muss eine Geldstrafe von 10.000 Euro zahlen, weil man Oscar Piastri im Qualifying aus der Garage heraus in den Weg von Max Verstappen fahren ließ. McLaren gab zu, dass es ein Teamfehler war, weil man Verstappen nicht ausreichend Beachtung geschenkt hatte - daher wurde das Team bestraft.



Die Begründung im Wortlaut:

The driver of Car 81 stated that whilst leaving the pit garage he checked as best he could, for cars coming down pit lane but noted that visibility from the cockpit is severely limited due to the angle of the car. He stated he therefore needed to rely on the signal from his mechanic, and when he was given the signal to leave, he pulled into the fast lane. He did not see Car 1 until it appeared in his mirrors when he was in the fast lane.



The McLaren team representative admitted that the mechanic had misjudged the situation and that the error belonged to the Team.



The driver of Car 1 stated that he saw the mechanic waving out Car 81 and thought that this was a “very optimistic” move.



The Red Bull representative stressed that the mechanic should be focussing on the movement of cars in the pit lane and the Stewards noted from the pit lane CCTV video that in this case the focus appeared to be more on Car 81 than cars in pit lane. Having noted precedents for this type of breach, the Stewards are of the view that this breach warrants a more severe penalty than previously applied hence the penalty above is imposed.