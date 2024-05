Miami-Freitag in der Analyse: Warum stürzte McLaren in SQ3 so ab?

Keine Strafe für Mercedes

So, jetzt geht es dann endlich los mit den Urteilen der Rennkommissare! Das erste haben wir eben bekommen: Mercedes bekommt schon einmal keine Strafe. Hier hatte es ja eine Untersuchung gegeben, weil einige Teammitglieder während eines Boxenstopps im Sprint-Qualifying keinen Helm getragen hatten.



In Kurzform: Die Silberpfeile entgehen einer Strafe, weil man bei genauerer Überprüfung feststellte, das auch bei anderen Teams teilweise keine Helme getragen wurden. Daher wäre es unfair gewesen, nur Mercedes zu bestrafen. Hier die komplette (und ziemlich lange) Begründung im Wortlaut:



"The Stewards heard from the team representative and reviewed video evidence and determined that team personnel carried out work on Car 44’s front wing while it was in its pit stop position during the sprint qualifying session, and were not wearing the required protective gear."



"This was in breach of Article 34.13 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. However, as we were examining the conduct of the team in relation to this infringement (which was reported to us by Race Control), it came to our attention that a number of other teams had engaged in similar work without helmets and/or without eye protection during the session either within the pit stop position or in close proximity to it."



"Certainly, those that were working on the car within the pit stop positions would also have been in breach of Article 34.13 (for example by touching the car or jacking up the car). Indeed, those slightly outside of their pit stop position may not been in breach of the above article but the distinction, from a safety perspective (which is the likely purpose for this rule), was not obvious to us."



"Furthermore, it appears to be the established practice to jack the car up, while blowers are used to cool the brakes, within the pit stop position to bring the car back into the garage. That too, read strictly, could be in breach of the above regulations."



"So, in these circumstances, penalising one team, where all or nearly all the teams may potentially have been in breach of this article in some form or the other would not serve a useful purpose. We accordingly took no further action. However, we request the FIA to consider whether changes need to be made to either the current practices during Qualifying/Sprint Qualifying or the regulations themselves."