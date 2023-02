Formel-1-Liveticker: Mercedes präsentiert den W14 von Hamilton und Russell

Regeln im Wortlaut

Wer sich dafür interessiert, für den habe ich hier einmal den kompletten Absatz zur Lackierung der Autos aus dem Sportlichen Reglement der Formel 1 im Wortlaut:



9.1 Car Livery

a) The provisions of the Code relating to national colours shall not apply to the Championship.

b) Both cars entered by a Competitor must be presented in substantially the same livery at every Competition, any significant change to this livery during a Championship may only be made with the agreement of the FIA and the Commercial Rights Holder.

c) In order that the cars of each Competitor may be easily distinguished from one another whilst they are on the track, the on-board cameras located above the principal roll structure of the first car must remain as it is supplied to the Competitor and the second car must be predominantly fluorescent yellow.

d) The name or the emblem of the make of the car must appear on the front of the nose of the car and in either case be at least 25mm in its largest dimension.

e) The name of the driver must appear on the external bodywork of the car and be clearly legible.

f) Each car will carry the competition number of its driver as published by the FIA at the beginning of the Championship or the competition number that has been allocated to his replacement in accordance with Article 32.4c). This number must be clearly visible from the front of the car and on the driver’s crash helmet.