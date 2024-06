Spielberg-Samstag in der Analyse: McLaren-Protest abgelehnt

Verwarnung für Haas

Hülkenberg selbst kommt bei seinen beiden Untersuchungen ebenfalls ohne Strafe davon, allerdings hat Haas in einem Fall eine Verwarnung bekommen. Hier die Begründung für den ersten Fall (und die Verwarnung) im Wortlaut:



"The Stewards determine that at the time Car 27 entered the fast lane there was no suitable gap to blend in. However, it is noted that due to the fact that the team garage is at the end of the pit lane and in a position in which cars regularly slow down to make a gap to cars in front, it is difficult for the team to judge when there is a suitable gap to send the car to the fast lane."



"In this particular case there appeared to be a suitable gap at the moment the car was released from the garage, but the gap disappeared because cars were queuing in front of the team garage. This is considered as mitigating circumstances and therefore only a reprimand to the team is imposed."



"The Stewards also note that the onus of blending into the fast lane at the right time

cannot be put on the driver in this case as he was directed by a team member."



Im zweiten Fall gab es dann nicht einmal eine Verwarnung für das Team. Auch hier die Begründung im Wortlaut:



"The Stewards determine that at the time Car 27 entered the fast lane there was no suitable gap to blend in. However, this was caused by another car stopping right in front of Car 27 at the moment the driver wanted to do so."



"The Stewards conclude that the driver started to merge into the fast lane anticipating that there would be a suitable gap but this was prevented by the other car stopping at exactly this moment. Therefore no further action is taken."