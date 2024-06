Barcelona-Freitag in der Analyse: Was ist die Mercedes-Bestzeit wert?

Verwarnung für Aston Martin

Das Team hat für Strolls Verpassen der Fanaktivitäten eine Verwarnung bekommen. Hintergrund ist, dass der Kanadier zur fraglichen Zeit einen Arzttermin hatte, weil er sich am Morgen nicht wohlfühlte.



Allerdings hätte sich Stroll trotzdem vom Arzt entschuldigen lassen müssen - wie in der Schule also. Und weil das Team sich nicht an dieses Prozedere gehalten hat, gibt es eine Verwarnung.



Hier die Begründung der Rennkommissare im Wortlaut:



"The driver stated that he was having an appointment with his doctor at the time of the fan activity due to some health issues arising this morning. This was confirmed by the team. The team representative explained that they informed the Media Delegate as soon as possible but the timeline to do so was very tight."



"Whilst the Stewards have sympathy for the driver seeking immediate medical attention in case of any health issues, they also note that the due process in such a case is to contact the Chief Medial Officer and/or the Medical Delegate and to ask for a medical exemption for not attending the fan activity as prescribed in Article 19.2 c) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations."



"Considering the circumstances, the Stewards determine that a reprimand to the team for not following the due process to seek a medical exemption is appropriate."