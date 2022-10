Formel-1-Liveticker: Verstoß von Red Bull ist offiziell!

"Procedural Breach"

Worum genau geht es dabei? Die Möglichkeiten sind vielfältig. Es kann zum Beispiel eine zu späte Einreichung sein, eine fehlende Antwort auf eine Anfrage, eine lückenhafte Einreichung oder solche Dinge eben.



In Artikel 8.2 der Finanzregeln der Formel 1 heißt es:



Examples of Procedural Breaches include:



(a) making a Late Submission;



(b) failing to submit Interim Reporting Documentation by the Interim Reporting Deadline;



(c) failing to cooperate with or respond to a written request for information, documentation or clarification from the Cost Cap Administration within the timeframe imposed by the Cost Cap Administration;



(d) delaying, impeding or frustrating the exercise by the Cost Cap Administration of its regulatory function, including an investigation conducted under the Financial Regulations, or any attempt to do so;



(e) submitting Reporting Documentation that is inaccurate, incomplete or misleading;



(f) failing to comply with the terms of an ABA;



(g) failing to comply with the requirements of Articles 1.8, 1.9 or 1.10;



(h) failing to submit information or documentation required by any Determination by the applicable deadline included in that Determination; or



(i) failing to submit a Used Inventory Incremental List in accordance with the requirements set out within FIA technical directive TD017 as renumbered and/or amended from time to time.