Frankreich-Quali in der Analyse: Warum Verstappen Favorit auf den Sieg ist

Keine Strafe für Norris

Das wollen wir vor Q2 schnell noch auflösen: Für die Aktion zwischen Norris und Stroll am Ende von FT3 gab es keine Strafe mehr. Der Brite war bei einem Übungsstart am Boxenausgang in den Weg des Aston Martin gefahren.



Beide Piloten sagten anschließend allerdings aus, dass es keine gefährliche Situation gewesen sei, daher gab es auch keine Strafe. Die ausführliche Begründung der Rennkommissare gibt es hier im Wortlaut:



"NOR was stopped in the slow lane at Pit Exit preparing for a practice start from that position as permitted by the Race Director’s Event Notes. STR was traversing the fast lane approaching Pit Exit when NOR performed his practice start in the path of STR. STR braked to avoid a collision with NOR. There was no contact between the cars."



"STR and NOR were in agreement that what occurred did not endanger STR. STR could see NOR stopped preparing for a practice start and was prepared for the possibility that STR might not see him approaching. Indeed, NOR explained that because the area for practice starts is downhill, it is not possible for a driver in that position to see a car approaching from behind in his mirrors."



"There is no specific rule which dictates protocol for performing practice starts other than that they can only be done from the position NOR was in at the time. Nevertheless, the Stewards consider that a car performing a practice start must give way to a car in the fast lane approaching Pit Exit in the interests of safety."



"Because in this case both drivers were agreed that the practice start did not create a dangerous situation in this case, the Stewards determined to take no action."