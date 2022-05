Miami-Freitag in der Analyse: Sainz-Abflug, Verstappen-Probleme und Co.

Keine Strafe für Ricciardo

Das wollen wir schnell auch noch auflösen, bevor es weitergeht. Der Australier hat für die Aktion mit Schumacher in FT1 keine Strafe kassiert. Er entgeht einer Bestrafung, weil er nicht auf der Ideallinie war und auch nicht hart auf die Bremse gestiegen ist.



Hier die etwas komplexere Begründung im Wortlaut:



"The driver of Car 3 was warned that a Red Bull car was on a fast lap whilst he and Car 18 were on slow laps. Car 18 was on the fast line, Car 3 to its left. The driver of Car 3 realised he needed to slow to allow Car 18 to pull ahead however this occurred at the same time as Car 47 (also on a slow lap) approached.



"Both drivers expressed the view that although it is disadvantageous to run off the racing line (due to the newness of the track surface and loose pebbles), it would be important in other sessions to ensure that slower cars stayed off the racing line."



"The Stewards noted that there was very little brake applied by the driver of Car 3 and decided that this could not be deemed as 'erratic' driving. The Stewards reinforce the view that drivers not on a fast lap should endeavour to stay off the racing line when in the vicinity of other cars."