Monza-Qualifying in der Analyse: Kann Leclerc das Rennen gewinnen?

Verwarnung für Sainz

Der Vollständigkeit halber: Sainz hat für das Blockieren von Bottas in FT3 eine Verwarnung bekommen - und zwar bereits seine vierte in der laufenden Saison. Zur Erinnerung: Bei der fünften gibt es eine Rückversetzung in der Startaufstellung.



Im Urteil heißt es, Sainz sei "unnötig langsam" gefahren und habe eine "potenziell gefährliche Situation" geschaffen. Hier die komplette Begründung im Wortlaut:



"The driver argued that he had to drive below 60km/h on his in lap in order to cool down his tyres. The Stewards checked the telemetry of a number of other cars including that of his teammate (Car 16) and noted that the other cars were at least 20 km/h faster at Turn 1 than Car 55 (which at one point during this incident, was recorded at 50 km/h)."



"The Stewards also considered, in possible mitigation, that the driver of Car 55 checked his mirrors no less than 6 times between the control line and the entry to Turn 1, however the fact remains that he drove unnecessarily slowly and as a result, a potentially dangerous situation was created."



"Further, the Team is formally warned that it needs to be more alert in informing its drivers of approaching cars and that it is wrong to assume that cars will always do a cool down lap after a push lap. In this case the driver received no information at all from the Team about the rapid approach of Car 77."