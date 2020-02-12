Formel 1 2020: Der neue Red Bull RB16 von Max Verstappen in Bildern
12.02.2020, 09:50
Mit dem Red Bull RB16 will Max Verstappen in der Formel-1-Saison 2020 erstmals um den WM-Titel kämpfen. Hier sind die ersten Fotos vom neuen Fahrzeug!
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
1/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
2/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
3/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
4/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
5/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
6/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
7/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Red-Bull-Honda RB16
8/8
Foto: Red Bull Content Pool
Die Formel-1-Autos 2020 in Bildern
Gerhard Berger: Max Verstappen ist jetzt komplett!
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|Formel 1
|Event
|Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16
|Fahrer
Max Verstappen, Alexander Albon
|Teams
Red Bull Racing
Formel 1 2020: Der neue Red Bull RB16 von Max Verstappen in Bildern
