Vorheriges Weiter
Formel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16 / Fotostrecke

Formel 1 2020: Der neue Red Bull RB16 von Max Verstappen in Bildern

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Formel 1 2020: Der neue Red Bull RB16 von Max Verstappen in Bildern
12.02.2020, 09:50

Mit dem Red Bull RB16 will Max Verstappen in der Formel-1-Saison 2020 erstmals um den WM-Titel kämpfen. Hier sind die ersten Fotos vom neuen Fahrzeug!

Fotostrecke
Liste

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
1/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
2/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
3/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
4/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
5/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
6/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
7/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Red-Bull-Honda RB16

Red-Bull-Honda RB16
8/8

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Die Formel-1-Autos 2020 in Bildern

Vorheriger Artikel

Die Formel-1-Autos 2020 in Bildern

Nächster Artikel

Gerhard Berger: Max Verstappen ist jetzt komplett!

Gerhard Berger: Max Verstappen ist jetzt komplett!
Kommentare laden

Artikel-Info

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16
Fahrer Max Verstappen Jetzt einkaufen , Alexander Albon
Teams Red Bull Racing Jetzt einkaufen

