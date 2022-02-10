Tickets
Formel-1-Autos 2022: Termine und Zeitplan für die Präsentationen / Die Formel-1-Autos 2022 in Bildern
Formel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2022: Präsentation Aston Martin Fotostrecke

Formel 1 2022: Der neue Aston Martin AMR22 von Sebastian Vettel

Der Neuwagen von Ex-Weltmeister Sebastian Vettel für die Formel-1-Saison 2022: Erste Bilder vom Aston Martin AMR22, den auch Lance Stroll steuern wird

Aston Martin AMR22
1/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
2/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
3/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
4/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
5/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
6/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR22
7/8

Foto: Aston Martin Racing

Aston Martin AMR21
8/8

Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Zum Vergleich: Der Aston Martin AMR21 aus der Vorsaison 2021.
Formel-1-Autos 2022: Termine und Zeitplan für die Präsentationen
Die Formel-1-Autos 2022 in Bildern

