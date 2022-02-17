Vorheriges / Fotostrecke: Alle Formel-1-Autos von Ferrari seit 1950 Weiter / Die Formel-1-Autos 2022 in BildernFormel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2022: Präsentation Ferrari F1-75 Fotostrecke
Formel 1 2022: Der neue Ferrari F1-75 von Leclerc und Sainz
Der Neuwagen von Charles Leclerc und Carlos Sainz für die Formel-1-Saison 2022: Erste Bilder und Details zum Ferrari F1-75
Ferrari F1-75
1/4
Foto: Ferrari
Ferrari F1-75
2/4
Foto: Ferrari
Ferrari F1-75
3/4
Foto: Ferrari
Ferrari F1-75
4/4
Foto: Ferrari

