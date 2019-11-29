Formel 1
Formel 1
R
Formel 1
Suzuka
10 Okt.
-
13 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Mexiko-Stadt
24 Okt.
-
27 Okt.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Austin
01 Nov.
-
03 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Sao Paulo
14 Nov.
-
17 Nov.
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
Formel 1
Abu Dhabi
28 Nov.
-
01 Dez.
1. Training läuft . . .
Formel 1 / Abu Dhabi / Live

Formel 1 Abu Dhabi 2019: Das 1. Training im Formel-1-Liveticker

Formel 1 Abu Dhabi 2019: Das 1. Training im Formel-1-Liveticker
29.11.2019, 08:47

Als Alternative oder als Ergänzung zur Formel-1-Übertragung unser Tipp: Verfolge das erste Freie Training der Formel 1 beim Grand Prix von Abu Dhabi im Formel-1-Liveticker unserer Schwesterseite Motorsport-Total.com

Im Formel-1-Live-Ticker unserer Schwesterseite Motorsport-Total.com kannst du jedes Formel-1-Rennen live verfolgen. Neben den Formel-1-Ergebnissen erhältst du live auch zahlreiche Informationen rund um das Rennen von den Teams, Fahrern und der Rennleitung.

Die Technikdetails in Abu Dhabi

Fotostrecke
Liste

Alfa Romeo C38: Frontflügel

Alfa Romeo C38: Frontflügel
1/13

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C38: Winglets

Alfa Romeo C38: Winglets
2/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo C38: DRS-Aufhängung

Alfa Romeo C38: DRS-Aufhängung
3/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo C38: Heckflügel-Endplatte

Alfa Romeo C38: Heckflügel-Endplatte
4/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Alfa Romeo C38: Auspuff

Alfa Romeo C38: Auspuff
5/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Renault R.S.19: Frontflügel

Renault R.S.19: Frontflügel
6/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Renault R.S.19: Cockpitschutz Halo

Renault R.S.19: Cockpitschutz Halo
7/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Red Bull RB15: Frontflügel

Red Bull RB15: Frontflügel
8/13

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB15: Windabweiser und Luftleitbleche

Red Bull RB15: Windabweiser und Luftleitbleche
9/13

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19: Unterboden

Racing Point RP19: Unterboden
10/13

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Frontflügel

Mercedes W10: Frontflügel
11/13

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Luftleitbleche

Mercedes W10: Luftleitbleche
12/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Ferrari SF90: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF90: Frontflügel
13/13

Foto: Gareth Harford / Motorsport Images

Denn ein mehrköpfiges Team verfolgt für dich das Geschehen auf und abseits der Strecke. So liefern wir dir auch dann wertvolle Zusatzinformationen und Nachrichten, wenn du nicht die Möglichkeit hast, die Formel 1 auf RTL oder im Formel-1-Live-Stream zu verfolgen!

Hier klicken: Formel 1 Abu Dhabi - das 1. Freie Training im Formel-1-Live-Ticker ab 10:00 Uhr (MEZ)

Unser Tipp: Du bist unterwegs? Dann verfolge den Live-Ticker in der Motorsport-Total.com-App. Du hast die Wahl zwischen der iOs-Android- oder der Windows-Phone-App.

TV-Übertragung F1 Abu Dhabi: Übersicht, Zeitplan & Live-Streams

Vorheriger Artikel

TV-Übertragung F1 Abu Dhabi: Übersicht, Zeitplan & Live-Streams
Artikel-Info

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Abu Dhabi
Subevent 1. Training

Renn-Center

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi

28 Nov. - 1 Dez.
1. Training Läuft
Session Datum
Ortszeit
Deine Uhrzeit
 Inhalt
1. Training
Fr. 29 Nov.
Fr. 29 Nov.
01:00
13:00
2. Training
Fr. 29 Nov.
Fr. 29 Nov.
05:00
17:00
3. Training
Sa. 30 Nov.
Sa. 30 Nov.
02:00
14:00
Qualifying
Sa. 30 Nov.
Sa. 30 Nov.
05:00
17:00
Rennen
So. 1 Dez.
So. 1 Dez.
05:10
17:10
Neuestes Ergebnis Gesamtwertung

