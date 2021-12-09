Tickets
Formel 1 / Abu Dhabi Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2021, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2021
Alfa Romeo C41: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C41: Vorderrad-Bremse
1/7
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
2/7

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
3/7

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Motorinstallation
Red Bull RB16B: Motorinstallation
4/7
Ferrari SF21: Nase
Ferrari SF21: Nase
5/7
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
6/7
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
7/7
