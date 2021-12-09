Vorheriges / WM-Finale mit Hamilton in Großbritannien doch im Free-TV Weiter / Jos Verstappen kritisiert Hamilton: "Lebt in seiner eigenen Welt"Formel 1 / Abu Dhabi Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2021, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alfa Romeo C41: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB16B: Diffusor
Red Bull RB16B: Frontflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Motorinstallation
Ferrari SF21: Nase
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF21: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
