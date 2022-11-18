Tickets
F1-Training Abu Dhabi: Mercedes setzt Erfolgslauf fort / Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Abu Dhabi 2022
Formel 1 / Abu Dhabi Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Abu Dhabi 2022, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Abu-Dhabi-Grand-Prix 2022
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
1/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
2/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
3/12

Foto: Jon Noble

McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
4/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
5/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
6/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
7/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Hinterrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Hinterrad-Bremse
8/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Sensoren am Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Sensoren am Heckflügel
9/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Flow-Vis-Farbe am Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Flow-Vis-Farbe am Heckflügel
10/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
11/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Schulter am Seitenkasten
Ferrari F1-75: Schulter am Seitenkasten
12/12

Foto: Giorgio Piola

F1-Training Abu Dhabi: Mercedes setzt Erfolgslauf fort
Vorheriger Artikel

F1-Training Abu Dhabi: Mercedes setzt Erfolgslauf fort
Nächster Artikel

Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Abu Dhabi 2022

Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Abu Dhabi 2022

