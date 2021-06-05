Tickets
Formel 1 / Baku News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

1/23

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel

2/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse

3/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse

4/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Diffusor

5/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse

6/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel

7/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel

8/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-21: Frontflügel

9/23

Foto: Uncredited

Haas VF-21: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

10/23

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Hinterrad-Aufhängung

11/23

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

12/23

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW43B: Antriebsinstallation

13/23

Foto: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel

14/23

Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Aston Martin AMR21: Hinterrad-Aufhängung

15/23

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel

16/23

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

17/23

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel

18/23

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel

19/23

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT02: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

20/23

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A521: Frontflügel

21/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW43B: Windabweiser

22/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes F1 W12: Heckflügel

23/23

Foto: Giorgio Piola

