Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2021 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
1/23
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
2/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W12: Diffusor
5/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
7/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
8/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-21: Frontflügel
9/23
Foto: Uncredited
Haas VF-21: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
10/23
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
11/23
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
12/23
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW43B: Antriebsinstallation
13/23
Foto: Uncredited
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
14/23
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Aston Martin AMR21: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
15/23
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
16/23
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
17/23
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT02: Frontflügel
18/23
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel
19/23
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT02: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
20/23
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A521: Frontflügel
21/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW43B: Windabweiser
22/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes F1 W12: Heckflügel
23/23
Foto: Giorgio Piola
