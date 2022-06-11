Vorheriges / George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin Weiter / Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022Formel 1 / Baku Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Aserbaidschan 2022 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
1/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C42: Kühlöffnungen
2/33
Foto: Alfa Romeo
Aston Martin AMR 22: Heckflügel
3/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
4/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
5/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Haas VF-22: Heckflügel
6/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
7/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
8/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
9/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckflügel
10/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
11/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
12/33
Foto: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
13/33
Foto: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
14/33
Foto: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images
Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckpartie
15/33
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
16/33
McLaren MCL36: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
17/33
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
18/33
Red Bull RB18: Diffusor
19/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
20/33
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
21/33
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten-Öffnung
22/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT03: Frontflügel
23/33
Aston Martin AMR22: Motorhaube
24/33
Ferrari F1-75: Airbox-Winglets
25/33
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
26/33
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor
27/33
Ferrari F1-75: DRS-Mechanismus
28/33
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel-Endplatte
29/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR 22: Seitenkasten mit Kühlöffnungen
30/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten
31/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT03: Seitenkasten mit Kühlöffnungen
32/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
33/33
Foto: Giorgio Piola
George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin
Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022
