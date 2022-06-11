Tickets
Einloggen
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Uhren Tickets
Lade Deine Apps herunter
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Jobs Uhren Tickets
Vorheriges / George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin Weiter / Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022
Formel 1 / Baku Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Aserbaidschan 2022 in Baku, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022
Audio-Player laden
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
1/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Kühlöffnungen
Alfa Romeo C42: Kühlöffnungen
2/33

Foto: Alfa Romeo

Aston Martin AMR 22: Heckflügel
Aston Martin AMR 22: Heckflügel
3/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
4/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
5/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Haas VF-22: Heckflügel
Haas VF-22: Heckflügel
6/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
7/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
8/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
9/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckflügel
Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckflügel
10/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
11/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
Mercedes W13: Frontpartie
12/33

Foto: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
13/33

Foto: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
14/33

Foto: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckpartie
Alpha Tauri AT03: Heckpartie
15/33
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
16/33
McLaren MCL36: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
17/33
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
18/33
Red Bull RB18: Diffusor
Red Bull RB18: Diffusor
19/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
20/33
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
21/33
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten-Öffnung
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten-Öffnung
22/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Frontflügel
AlphaTauri AT03: Frontflügel
23/33
Aston Martin AMR22: Motorhaube
Aston Martin AMR22: Motorhaube
24/33
Ferrari F1-75: Airbox-Winglets
Ferrari F1-75: Airbox-Winglets
25/33
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
26/33
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor
27/33
Ferrari F1-75: DRS-Mechanismus
Ferrari F1-75: DRS-Mechanismus
28/33
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel-Endplatte
29/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR 22: Seitenkasten mit Kühlöffnungen
Aston Martin AMR 22: Seitenkasten mit Kühlöffnungen
30/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Seitenkasten
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten
31/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Seitenkasten mit Kühlöffnungen
AlphaTauri AT03: Seitenkasten mit Kühlöffnungen
32/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
33/33

Foto: Giorgio Piola

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin
Vorheriger Artikel

George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin
Nächster Artikel

Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022

Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022
Kommentare laden

Aktuelle News

Toto Wolff: Mick Schumacher darf jetzt keinesfalls eingebremst werden
Formel 1 Formel 1

Toto Wolff: Mick Schumacher darf jetzt keinesfalls eingebremst werden

Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022
Formel 1 Formel 1

Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Aserbaidschan 2022

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022
Formel 1 Formel 1

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Aserbaidschan-Grand-Prix 2022

George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin
Formel 1 Formel 1

George Russell mit eigener Leistung zufrieden: Mehr war nicht drin

Unseren Newsletter abonnieren
Die App von Motorsport.com
Rennserie
Motorsport Network
Kontaktiere uns
© 2022 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.