Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2022 in Sachir
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Bahrain 2022 in Sachir, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Aufhängung
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden und Heckflügel
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Seitenkästen
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Diffusor
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Antriebsinstallation
Foto: Giorgio Piola
