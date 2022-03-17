Tickets
Vorheriges / Positiver Coronatest: Nico Hülkenberg ersetzt Vettel beim Formel-1-Auftakt! Weiter / Warum die Ferrari-Fahrer nicht die Favoriten sein wollen
Formel 1 / Sachir Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2022 in Sachir

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Bahrain 2022 in Sachir, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Bahrain-Grand-Prix 2022 in Sachir
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
1/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Bremse
2/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Aufhängung
McLaren MCL36: Aufhängung
5/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden und Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden und Heckflügel
6/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Seitenkästen
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Seitenkästen
7/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Diffusor
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel und Diffusor
8/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Antriebsinstallation
Mercedes W13: Antriebsinstallation
9/9

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Positiver Coronatest: Nico Hülkenberg ersetzt Vettel beim Formel-1-Auftakt!
Vorheriger Artikel

Positiver Coronatest: Nico Hülkenberg ersetzt Vettel beim Formel-1-Auftakt!
Nächster Artikel

Warum die Ferrari-Fahrer nicht die Favoriten sein wollen

Warum die Ferrari-Fahrer nicht die Favoriten sein wollen
