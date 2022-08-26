Tickets
Formel 1 / Spa Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Belgien 2022 in Spa-Francorchamps, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Belgien-Grand-Prix 2022
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
1/47

Foto: Erik Junius

Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
2/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
3/47

Foto: Erik Junius

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
4/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
5/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/47

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel-Endplatte
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel-Endplatte
7/47

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
8/47

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Diffusor
McLaren MCL36: Diffusor
9/47

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
10/47

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
Mercedes W13: Motorhaube
11/47

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
12/47

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
13/47

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
14/47

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
15/47

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: Frontflügel
Williams FW44: Frontflügel
16/47

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Aufhängung und Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Aufhängung und Heckflügel
17/47

Foto: Uncredited

Haas VF-22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung und Bremse
Haas VF-22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung und Bremse
18/47

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Unterboden
19/47

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
McLaren MCL36: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
20/47

Foto: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C42: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C42: Vorderrad-Bremse
21/47

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
22/47

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT03: Unterboden
AlphaTauri AT03: Unterboden
23/47

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT03: Halo
AlphaTauri AT03: Halo
24/47

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT03: Heckflügel
AlphaTauri AT03: Heckflügel
25/47

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A522: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten mit Unterboden
26/47

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A522: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
Alpine A522: Kühlschlitze in der Motorhaube
27/47

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A522: Heckflügel mit Auspuff und Beam-Wing
Alpine A522: Heckflügel mit Auspuff und Beam-Wing
28/47

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
29/47

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
30/47

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Frontpartie
Ferrari F1-75: Frontpartie
31/47

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Fahrersitz
Ferrari F1-75: Fahrersitz
32/47

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
33/47

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Rückspiegel-Halterung
Red Bull RB18: Rückspiegel-Halterung
34/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Heckflügel
Aston Martin AMR22: Heckflügel
35/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel
36/47

Foto: Luke Smith

McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel mit Diffusor
McLaren MCL36: Heckflügel mit Diffusor
37/47

Foto: Luke Smith

McLaren MCL36: Motorhaube und Unterboden
McLaren MCL36: Motorhaube und Unterboden
38/47

Foto: Luke Smith

McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
39/47

Foto: Luke Smith

Mercedes W13: Rückspiegel-Halterung
Mercedes W13: Rückspiegel-Halterung
40/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Unterboden
Mercedes W13: Unterboden
41/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
42/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Venturi-Kanal-Eingänge
Mercedes W13: Venturi-Kanal-Eingänge
43/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel
44/47

Foto: Jon Noble

Mercedes W13: Heckflügel und Diffusor
Mercedes W13: Heckflügel und Diffusor
45/47

Foto: Jon Noble

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel mit Beam-Wing und Diffusor
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel mit Beam-Wing und Diffusor
46/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden
47/47

Foto: Giorgio Piola

