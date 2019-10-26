Topic
Formel-1-Technik mit Giorgio Piola
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim GP Mexiko
26.10.2019, 14:05
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Mexiko in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Williams FW42: Frontflügel
1/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW42: Windabweiser
2/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Vorderradaufhängung mit Bremsscheibe
3/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Windabweiser
4/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Windabweiser
5/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Hinterradaufhängung
6/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Unterboden mit Hinterradaufhängung
7/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF90: Heckflügel
8/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Racing Point RP19: Frontflügel
9/17
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Racing Point RP19: Cockpit
10/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB15: Seitenansicht mit Unterboden
11/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB15: Heckbereich mit Auspuff und Aufhängung
12/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Toro Rosso STR14: Motorhaube
13/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL34: Airbox
14/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Vorderradbremse mit Verkleidung
15/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W10: Heckpartie mit Diffusor
16/17
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Renault R.S.19: Aerodynamik-Sensoren
17/17
Foto: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|Formel 1
|Event
|Mexiko-Stadt
