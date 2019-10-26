Formel 1
Vorheriges Weiter
Formel 1 / Mexiko-Stadt / Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim GP Mexiko

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim GP Mexiko
26.10.2019, 14:05

Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Mexiko in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Fotostrecke
Liste

Williams FW42: Frontflügel

Williams FW42: Frontflügel
1/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW42: Windabweiser

Williams FW42: Windabweiser
2/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Vorderradaufhängung mit Bremsscheibe

Ferrari SF90: Vorderradaufhängung mit Bremsscheibe
3/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Windabweiser

Ferrari SF90: Windabweiser
4/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Windabweiser

Ferrari SF90: Windabweiser
5/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Hinterradaufhängung

Ferrari SF90: Hinterradaufhängung
6/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Unterboden mit Hinterradaufhängung

Ferrari SF90: Unterboden mit Hinterradaufhängung
7/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF90: Heckflügel

Ferrari SF90: Heckflügel
8/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Racing Point RP19: Frontflügel

Racing Point RP19: Frontflügel
9/17

Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Racing Point RP19: Cockpit

Racing Point RP19: Cockpit
10/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB15: Seitenansicht mit Unterboden

Red Bull RB15: Seitenansicht mit Unterboden
11/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB15: Heckbereich mit Auspuff und Aufhängung

Red Bull RB15: Heckbereich mit Auspuff und Aufhängung
12/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Toro Rosso STR14: Motorhaube

Toro Rosso STR14: Motorhaube
13/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL34: Airbox

McLaren MCL34: Airbox
14/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Vorderradbremse mit Verkleidung

Mercedes W10: Vorderradbremse mit Verkleidung
15/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W10: Heckpartie mit Diffusor

Mercedes W10: Heckpartie mit Diffusor
16/17

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Renault R.S.19: Aerodynamik-Sensoren

Renault R.S.19: Aerodynamik-Sensoren
17/17

Foto: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

