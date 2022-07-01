Vorheriges / Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Großbritannien 2022 Weiter / McLaren: Wo bleibt das Update für den MCL36?Formel 1 / Silverstone Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Großbritannien-Grand-Prix 2022
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Großbritannien 2022 in Silverstone, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Audio-Player laden
Mercedes W13: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
1/26
Foto: Jonathan Noble
Mercedes W13: Unterboden und Heckflügel
2/26
Foto: Jonathan Noble
Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
3/26
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW44: Motorhauben
4/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
5/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Seitenkasten-Öffnung ohne Verkleidung
6/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Getriebe
7/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Antriebsinstallation
8/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Rückspiegel-Halterung
9/26
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
10/26
Foto: Uncredited
McLaren MCL36: Frontpartie
11/26
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W13: Motorhauben
12/26
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
13/26
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
14/26
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB18: Antriebsinstallation
15/26
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW44: Elektronik an der Cockpit-Vorderkante
16/26
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW44: Hinterrad-Bremse
17/26
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
18/26
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
19/26
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten mit Kühlschlitzen
20/26
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
21/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
22/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
23/26
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW44: DRS-Kabelbaum
24/26
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
25/26
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Rückspiegel-Halterung
26/26
Foto: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Bet here
Vorheriger Artikel
Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Großbritannien 2022
Nächster Artikel
McLaren: Wo bleibt das Update für den MCL36?
geteilte inhalte
kommentare