Vorheriges / Live bei Sky: Alle TV-Infos zum Formel-1-Rennen in Großbritannien 2022 Weiter / McLaren: Wo bleibt das Update für den MCL36?
Formel 1 / Silverstone Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Großbritannien-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Großbritannien 2022 in Silverstone, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Großbritannien-Grand-Prix 2022
Audio-Player laden
Mercedes W13: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Mercedes W13: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
1/26

Foto: Jonathan Noble

Mercedes W13: Unterboden und Heckflügel
Mercedes W13: Unterboden und Heckflügel
2/26

Foto: Jonathan Noble

Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
3/26

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: Motorhauben
Williams FW44: Motorhauben
4/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
5/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Seitenkasten-Öffnung ohne Verkleidung
Ferrari F1-75: Seitenkasten-Öffnung ohne Verkleidung
6/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Getriebe
Ferrari F1-75: Getriebe
7/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Antriebsinstallation
Ferrari F1-75: Antriebsinstallation
8/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Rückspiegel-Halterung
Ferrari F1-75: Rückspiegel-Halterung
9/26

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
10/26

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL36: Frontpartie
McLaren MCL36: Frontpartie
11/26

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Motorhauben
Mercedes W13: Motorhauben
12/26

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
13/26

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
14/26

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB18: Antriebsinstallation
Red Bull RB18: Antriebsinstallation
15/26

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: Elektronik an der Cockpit-Vorderkante
Williams FW44: Elektronik an der Cockpit-Vorderkante
16/26

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: Hinterrad-Bremse
Williams FW44: Hinterrad-Bremse
17/26

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
18/26

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
19/26

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A522: Seitenkasten mit Kühlschlitzen
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten mit Kühlschlitzen
20/26

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
21/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
Ferrari F1-75: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
22/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
23/26

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: DRS-Kabelbaum
Williams FW44: DRS-Kabelbaum
24/26

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden mit Hinterrad-Aufhängung
25/26

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Rückspiegel-Halterung
Ferrari F1-75: Rückspiegel-Halterung
26/26

Foto: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

