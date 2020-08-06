Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Jubiläums-GP 2020 in Silverstone
06.08.2020, 17:38
Die neuesten Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Jubiläums-Grand-Prix 2020 in Silverstone, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
AlphaTauri AT01: Frontflügel
Mercedes W11: Frontflügel
Mercedes W11: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF1000: Frontflügel
