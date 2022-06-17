Tickets
Formel 1 / Montreal Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Kanada-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Kanada 2022 in Montreal, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Kanada-Grand-Prix 2022
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor und Auspuff
Ferrari F1-75: Diffusor und Auspuff
1/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
2/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
3/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
4/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
5/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
AlphaTauri AT03: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/20
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A522: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/20
Alpine A522: Diffusor
Alpine A522: Diffusor
8/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Heckflügel
Alpine A522: Heckflügel
9/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Antriebsinstallation
Aston Martin AMR22: Antriebsinstallation
10/20
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel-Endplatte
11/20
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
12/20
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
13/20
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
14/20
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden mit Venturi-Kanälen
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden mit Venturi-Kanälen
15/20
William FW44: Vorderrad-Bremse
William FW44: Vorderrad-Bremse
16/20
Alfa Romeo C42: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Alfa Romeo C42: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
17/20
Alfa Romeo C42: Lenkrad
Alfa Romeo C42: Lenkrad
18/20
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
19/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Aston Martin AMR22: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
20/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

