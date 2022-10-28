Tickets
Formel 1 / Mexiko-Stadt Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Mexiko-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Mexiko 2022 in Mexiko-Stadt, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Pirelli-Regenreifen
Pirelli-Regenreifen
1/20

Foto: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
2/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
3/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
4/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
5/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Frontflügel
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
6/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
7/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Motorhaube
AlphaTauri AT03: Motorhaube
8/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT03: Heckflügel und Beam-Wing
AlphaTauri AT03: Heckflügel und Beam-Wing
9/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
Alpine A522: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
10/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
McLaren MCL36: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
11/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
McLaren MCL36: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
12/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
McLaren MCL36: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
13/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
14/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
Alfa Romeo C42: Heckflügel
15/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Seitenkästem und Motorhaube
Alpine A522: Seitenkästem und Motorhaube
16/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
Ferrari F1-75: Unterboden
17/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
18/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
19/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Motorhaube
20/20

Foto: Giorgio Piola

