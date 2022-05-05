Vorheriges / Netflix und Formel 1 bestätigen: Zwei neue Staffeln "Drive to Survive"! Weiter / Nico Hülkenberg steigt mit eigenem Team in eSkootr Championship einFormel 1 / Miami Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Miami-Grand-Prix 2022
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Miami 2022, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Audio-Player laden
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
1/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
2/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Nase
3/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
4/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
5/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
6/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
8/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
9/10
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel-Detail
10/10
Foto: Uncredited
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Bet here
Vorheriger Artikel
Netflix und Formel 1 bestätigen: Zwei neue Staffeln "Drive to Survive"!
Nächster Artikel
Nico Hülkenberg steigt mit eigenem Team in eSkootr Championship ein
Kommentare laden
geteilte inhalte
kommentare