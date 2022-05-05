Tickets
Formel 1 / Miami Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Miami-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Miami 2022, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Miami-Grand-Prix 2022
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel
1/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Frontflügel
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
2/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Nase
McLaren MCL36: Nase
3/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
Mercedes W13: Frontflügel
4/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A522: Frontflügel
Alpine A522: Frontflügel
5/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
6/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
McLaren MCL36: Frontflügel
8/10

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel
9/10

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel-Detail
Aston Martin AMR22: Frontflügel-Detail
10/10

Foto: Uncredited

