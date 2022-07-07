Vorheriges / Hamilton sicher: Erster Mercedes-Sieg 2022 wird kommen Weiter / Russell: Nach Zhou zu sehen, war eine "ganz natürliche Reaktion"Formel 1 / Spielberg Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Österreich-Grand-Prix 2022
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Österreich 2022 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Audio-Player laden
Alpine A522: Frontpartie
1/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel und Motorhaube
2/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
4/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
5/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
8/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
10/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
11/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
12/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
13/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
14/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Hinterrad-Bremse
15/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
16/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW44: Frontflügel
17/27
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Williams FW44: Frontflügel
18/27
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW44: Winglets am Halo
19/27
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
20/27
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A522: Heckflügel
21/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
22/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden-Haltestrebe
23/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
24/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden-Halterung
25/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Unterboden
26/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Mercedes W13: Unterboden
27/27
Foto: Giorgio Piola
geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Bet here
Vorheriger Artikel
Hamilton sicher: Erster Mercedes-Sieg 2022 wird kommen
Nächster Artikel
Russell: Nach Zhou zu sehen, war eine "ganz natürliche Reaktion"
geteilte inhalte
kommentare