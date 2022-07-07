Tickets
Formel 1 / Spielberg Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Österreich-Grand-Prix 2022

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Österreich 2022 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Österreich-Grand-Prix 2022
Alpine A522: Frontpartie
Alpine A522: Frontpartie
1/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel und Motorhaube
Ferrari F1-75: Frontflügel und Motorhaube
2/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
3/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
4/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari F1-75: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
Ferrari F1-75: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
5/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL36: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
8/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
9/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
10/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB18: Heckflügel
11/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
12/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Bremse
13/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
Red Bull RB18: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
14/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Hinterrad-Bremse
Red Bull RB18: Hinterrad-Bremse
15/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
Red Bull RB18: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
16/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW44: Frontflügel
Williams FW44: Frontflügel
17/27

Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Williams FW44: Frontflügel
Williams FW44: Frontflügel
18/27

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: Winglets am Halo
Williams FW44: Winglets am Halo
19/27

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
Williams FW44: Seitenkasten und Unterboden
20/27

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A522: Heckflügel
Alpine A522: Heckflügel
21/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
Mercedes W13: Vorderrad-Bremse
22/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden-Haltestrebe
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden-Haltestrebe
23/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
Mercedes W13: Elektronik im Seitenkasten
24/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB18: Unterboden-Halterung
Red Bull RB18: Unterboden-Halterung
25/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Unterboden
Mercedes W13: Unterboden
26/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W13: Unterboden
Mercedes W13: Unterboden
27/27

Foto: Giorgio Piola

