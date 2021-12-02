Vorheriges / Valtteri Bottas: Neun Jahre Druck? "Frisst dich irgendwann auf" Weiter / Warum die WM-Pokale nicht beim Formel-1-Finalrennen vergeben werdenFormel 1 / Dschidda Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2021 in Dschidda, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
AlphaTauri AT02: Antriebsstrang
1/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Airbox
2/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsdetail
3/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Getriebe
4/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Red Bull RB16B: Felge
5/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
6/8
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel
7/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Williams FW43B: Antriebsstrang
8/8
Foto: Giorgio Piola
