Formel 1 / Dschidda Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2021 in Dschidda, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2021
AlphaTauri AT02: Antriebsstrang
AlphaTauri AT02: Antriebsstrang
1/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Airbox
Red Bull RB16B: Airbox
2/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsdetail
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsdetail
3/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Getriebe
Red Bull RB16B: Getriebe
4/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Felge
Red Bull RB16B: Felge
5/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
6/8

Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel
AlphaTauri AT02: Heckflügel
7/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Williams FW43B: Antriebsstrang
Williams FW43B: Antriebsstrang
8/8

Foto: Giorgio Piola

