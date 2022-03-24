Vorheriges / Mattia Binotto: Warum sich die Autos frühestens 2023 angleichen werden Weiter / Gerhard Berger: Hamilton sollte nicht versuchen, wie Verstappen zu fahrenFormel 1 / Dschidda Fotostrecke
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2022 in Dschidda
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Bahrain 2022 in Sachir, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Alfa Romeo C42: Antriebsinstallation und Getriebe
1/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alfa Romeo C42: Frontflügel
2/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL36: Antriebsinstallation
3/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
4/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Bremse
5/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Vorderrad-Bremse
6/10
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari F1-75: Hinterrad-Bremse
7/10
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Ferrari F1-75: Heckflügel
8/10
Foto: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Alfa Romeo C42: Antriebsinstallation
9/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari F1-75: Antriebsinstallation
10/10
Foto: Giorgio Piola
