Formel 1 / Dschidda Fotostrecke

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2023

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Grand Prix von Saudi-Arabien 2023, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Saudi-Arabien-Grand-Prix 2023
Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden
Aston Martin AMR23: Unterboden
1/34
Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Bremse
Alfa Romeo C43: Hinterrad-Bremse
2/34

Foto: Uncredited

Alfa Romeo C43: Heckflügel
Alfa Romeo C43: Heckflügel
3/34

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Antriebsinstallation
AlphaTauri AT04: Antriebsinstallation
4/34

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Bremse
AlphaTauri AT04: Vorderrad-Bremse
5/34

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT04: Heckflügel
AlphaTauri AT04: Heckflügel
6/34

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Bremse
7/34

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Bremse
Alpine A523: Vorderrad-Bremse
8/34

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
Alpine A523: Motorhaube mit Kühlschlitzen
9/34

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A523: Lenkrad
Alpine A523: Lenkrad
10/34

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A523: Antriebsinstallation
Alpine A523: Antriebsinstallation
11/34

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Aston Martin AMR23: Vorderrad-Bremse
12/34

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Antriebsinstallation
Aston Martin AMR23: Antriebsinstallation
13/34

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
Aston Martin AMR23: Frontflügel
14/34

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
Ferrari SF-23: Vorderrad-Bremse
15/34

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Endplatte
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Endplatte
16/34

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Federung
Ferrari SF-23: Federung
17/34

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Kühlerinstallation und Unterboden
Ferrari SF-23: Kühlerinstallation und Unterboden
18/34

Foto: Uncredited

Haas VF-23: Heckflügel mit DR-System
Haas VF-23: Heckflügel mit DR-System
19/34

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Bremse
McLaren MCL60: Vorderrad-Bremse
20/34

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL60: Airbox
McLaren MCL60: Airbox
21/34

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Mercedes W14: Hinterrad-Aufhängung
22/34

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel mit DR-System
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel mit DR-System
23/34

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Getriebe
Red Bull RB19: Getriebe
24/34

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Bremse
Williams FW45: Vorderrad-Bremse
25/34

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW45: Heckflügel
Williams FW45: Heckflügel
26/34

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel und Hinterrad-Aufhängung
Ferrari SF-23: Heckflügel und Hinterrad-Aufhängung
27/34

Foto: Jon Noble

Ferrari SF-23: Motorhaube und Seitenkasten
Ferrari SF-23: Motorhaube und Seitenkasten
28/34

Foto: Jon Noble

Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten
Ferrari SF-23: Seitenkasten
29/34

Foto: Jon Noble

Ferrari SF-23: Diffusor und Beam-Wing
Ferrari SF-23: Diffusor und Beam-Wing
30/34

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Vergleich
Ferrari SF-23: Frontflügel-Vergleich
31/34

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Unterboden
Mercedes W14: Unterboden
32/34

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
Mercedes W14: Heckflügel
33/34

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB19: Heckflügel
34/34

Foto: Uncredited

