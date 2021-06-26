Vorheriges / Sportwagen mit Millionenwert: Toto Wolff entrümpelt seine Garage Weiter / Lance Stroll: Vettels Auge für Details ist "ziemlich erstaunlich"Formel 1 / Spielberg 1 News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel-Endplatte
1/25
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Aston Marin AMR21: Felge
2/25
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Alpine A521: Aufhängungsdetails
3/25
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
4/25
Foto: Giorgio Piola
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
5/25
Foto: Giorgio Piola
McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
6/25
Foto: Giorgio Piola
AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser
7/25
Foto: Uncredited
AlphaTauri AT02: Unterboden
8/25
Foto: Uncredited
Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Bremse
9/25
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Luftleitbleche
10/25
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Unterboden
11/25
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Diffusor
12/25
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel
13/25
Foto: Uncredited
Aston Martin AMR21: Frontpartie
14/25
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
15/25
Foto: Uncredited
McLaren MCL35M: Frontpartie
16/25
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Unterboden
17/25
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Antriebsinstallation
18/25
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
19/25
Foto: Uncredited
Mercedes W12: Heckflügel-Endplatte
20/25
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
21/25
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Seitenkasten
22/25
Foto: Uncredited
Red Bull RB16B: Winglets
23/25
Foto: Uncredited
Williams FW43B: Diffusor
24/25
Foto: Uncredited
Ferrari SF21: Unterboden
25/25
Foto: Uncredited
