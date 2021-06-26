Tickets
Formel 1 / Spielberg 1 News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim Steiermark-Grand-Prix 2021 in Spielberg, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel-Endplatte

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel-Endplatte
1/25

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Marin AMR21: Felge

Aston Marin AMR21: Felge
2/25

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alpine A521: Aufhängungsdetails

Alpine A521: Aufhängungsdetails
3/25

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontflügel
4/25

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
5/25

Foto: Giorgio Piola

McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Aufhängung

McLaren MCL35M: Vorderrad-Aufhängung
6/25

Foto: Giorgio Piola

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser

AlphaTauri AT02: Windabweiser
7/25

Foto: Uncredited

AlphaTauri AT02: Unterboden

AlphaTauri AT02: Unterboden
8/25

Foto: Uncredited

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Bremse

Alpine A521: Vorderrad-Bremse
9/25

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Luftleitbleche

Aston Martin AMR21: Luftleitbleche
10/25

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Unterboden

Aston Martin AMR21: Unterboden
11/25

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Diffusor

Aston Martin AMR21: Diffusor
12/25

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel

Aston Martin AMR21: Heckflügel
13/25

Foto: Uncredited

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontpartie

Aston Martin AMR21: Frontpartie
14/25

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel

Ferrari SF21: Frontflügel
15/25

Foto: Uncredited

McLaren MCL35M: Frontpartie

McLaren MCL35M: Frontpartie
16/25

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Unterboden

Mercedes W12: Unterboden
17/25

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Antriebsinstallation

Mercedes W12: Antriebsinstallation
18/25

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Frontflügel

Mercedes W12: Frontflügel
19/25

Foto: Uncredited

Mercedes W12: Heckflügel-Endplatte

Mercedes W12: Heckflügel-Endplatte
20/25

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche

Red Bull RB16B: Luftleitbleche
21/25

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Seitenkasten

Red Bull RB16B: Seitenkasten
22/25

Foto: Uncredited

Red Bull RB16B: Winglets

Red Bull RB16B: Winglets
23/25

Foto: Uncredited

Williams FW43B: Diffusor

Williams FW43B: Diffusor
24/25

Foto: Uncredited

Ferrari SF21: Unterboden

Ferrari SF21: Unterboden
25/25

Foto: Uncredited

Renn-Center

Spielberg 2

Spielberg 2

1 Juli - 4 Juli
FT1 Beginnt in
03 Stunden
:
52 Minuten
:
27 Sekunden
Session Datum
Ortszeit
ME(S)Z
 Inhalt
FT1
Fr., Juli 02
Fr., Juli 02
11:30
11:30
FT2
Fr., Juli 02
Fr., Juli 02
15:00
15:00
FT3
Sa., Juli 03
Sa., Juli 03
12:00
12:00
Quali
Sa., Juli 03
Sa., Juli 03
15:00
15:00
Rennen
So., Juli 04
So., Juli 04
15:00
15:00
