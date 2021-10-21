Vorheriges / Durfte nicht ins Flugzeug steigen: Wie Charles Leclerc nach Amerika kam Weiter / Lewis Hamilton: Das ist die Frau an seiner SeiteFormel 1 / Austin News
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2021
Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim USA-Grand-Prix 2021 in Austin, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
Mercedes W12: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
