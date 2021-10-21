Tickets
Formel 1 / Austin News

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2021

Aktuelle Technikfotos aus der Formel-1-Boxengasse beim USA-Grand-Prix 2021 in Austin, dokumentiert von Motorsport Images und Giorgio Piola!

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim USA-Grand-Prix 2021
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
Red Bull RB16B: Antriebsinstallation
1/6

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
Alfa Romeo C41: Frontflügel
2/6

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
Ferrari SF21: Diffusor
3/6

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
Ferrari SF21: Heckflügel
4/6

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Mercedes W12: Heckflügel
Mercedes W12: Heckflügel
5/6

Foto: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
Red Bull RB16B: Heckflügel
6/6

Foto: Giorgio Piola

