Vorheriges
Formel 1 / Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16 / Fotostrecke

Fotostrecke: Erste Fahrbilder vom neuen Red Bull RB16

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Fotostrecke: Erste Fahrbilder vom neuen Red Bull RB16
12.02.2020, 15:42

Formel-1-Team Red Bull dreht bereits erste Runden mit dem neuen RB16-Honda. Hier sind die Fotos vom Shakedown mit Max Verstappen in Silverstone!

Fotostrecke
Liste

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
1/6

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
2/6

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
3/6

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
4/6

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
5/6

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16
6/6

Foto: Red Bull Content Pool

Artikel-Info

Rennserie Formel 1
Event Formel-1-Autos 2020: Präsentation Red Bull RB16
Subevent Shakedown
Fahrer Max Verstappen Jetzt einkaufen
Teams Red Bull Racing Jetzt einkaufen

