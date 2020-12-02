Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall
Am Tag seiner Bekanntgabe für 2021 beginnt für Mick Schumacher bereits die Arbeit mit dem Haas-Team: Sitzanpassung und erste Gespräche mit den Ingenieuren
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Günther Steiner
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher mit Günther Steiner und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Mick Schumacher und Gary Gannon
Foto: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Weiterlesen:
Vorheriger Artikel
Romain Grosjean verrät erstmals genauen Grad seiner Verletzungen
Nächster Artikel
Kontroverse FIA-Entscheidung: Fernando Alonso beim "Young-Driver-Test"
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|Formel 1
|Event
|Sachir 2 Tickets
|Fahrer
|Mick Schumacher
|Teams
|Haas F1 Team
Angesagt Heute
Aktuelle News
Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall
Renn-Center
|Session
|Datum
|
ME(S)Z
Ortszeit
|Inhalt
|FT1
|
Fr. 4 Dez.
Fr. 4 Dez.
|
08:30
16:30
|
|FT2
|
Fr. 4 Dez.
Fr. 4 Dez.
|
12:30
20:30
|
|FT3
|
Sa. 5 Dez.
Sa. 5 Dez.
|
09:00
17:00
|
|Quali
|
Sa. 5 Dez.
Sa. 5 Dez.
|
12:00
20:00
|
|Rennen
|
So. 6 Dez.
So. 6 Dez.
|
12:10
20:10
|
Angesagt
Tickets
Angetrieben von
|
4 Dez. - 6 Dez.Tickets