Alle Penske-Champions in ALMS, Can-Am, IMSA, IndyCar, NASCAR, Supercars
Gesamtüberblick über die Titelträger des Penske-Teams in der American-Le-Mans-, Can-Am-, IMSA-, IndyCar-, NASCAR- und Supercars-Szene!
1972 - Can-Am: George Follmer (Porsche 917/10)
Foto: LAT Images
5 Saisonsiege (Braselton, Mid-Ohio, Elkhart Lake, Laguna Seca, Riverside)
1973 - Can-Am: Mark Donohue (Porsche 917/30)
Foto: LAT Images
6 Saisonsiege (Watkins Glen, Mid-Ohio, Elkhart Lake, Edmonton, Laguna Seca, Riverside)
1977 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC5 / McLaren-Cosworth M24)
Foto: LAT Images
2 Saisonsiege (College Station I, Pocono)
1978 - USAC: Tom Sneva (Penske-Cosworth PC6; 2.v.l.)
Foto: LAT Images
kein Saisonsieg
1979 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC6 und PC7)
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
3 Saisonsiege (Indy 500, Trenton III, Atlanta III)
1981 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC9B)
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
6 Saisonsiege (Atlanta I, Atlanta II, Riverside, Brooklyn, Watkins Glen, Mexico City)
1982 - CART: Rick Mears (Penske-Cosworth PC10)
Foto: LAT Images
4 Saisonsiege (Phoenix I, Atlanta, Pocono, Riverside)
1983 - CART: Al Unser (Penske-Cosworth PC10B und PC11)
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1 Saisonsieg (Cleveland)
1985 - CART: Al Unser (March-Cosworth 85C)
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1 Saisonsieg (Phoenix)
1988 - CART: Danny Sullivan (Penske-Chevrolet PC17)
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4 Saisonsiege (Portland, Brooklyn, Nazareth, Laguna Seca)
1994 - CART: Al Unser Jr. (Penske-Ilmor PC23 / Penske-Mercedes PC23)
Foto: IndyCar Series
8 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Indy 500, Milwaukee, Portland, Cleveland, Mid-Ohio, Loudon, Vancouver)
2000 - CART: Gil de Ferran (Reynard-Honda 2KI)
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2 Saisonsiege (Nazareth, Portland)
2001 - CART: Gil de Ferran (Reynard-Honda 2KI und 01i)
Foto: KOZ
2 Saisonsiege (Rockingham, Houston)
2006 - IRL: Sam Hornish Jr. (Dallara-Honda IR03)
Foto: Earl Ma
4 Saisonsiege (Indy 500, Richmond, Kansas City, Sparta)
2006 - ALMS (LMP2): Sascha Maassen/Lucas Luhr (Porsche RS Spyder) *
Foto: Tom Haapanen
* jeweils 3 Saisonsiege für Maassen (Salt Lake City, Elkhart Lake, Braselton) und Luhr (Salt Lake City, Mosport, Laguna Seca)
2007 - ALMS (LMP2): Romain Dumas/Timo Bernhard (Porsche RS Spyder)
Foto: Richard Sloop
8 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Houston, Mid-Ohio, Elkhart Lake, Mosport, Detroit, Braselton, Laguna Seca)
2008 - ALMS (LMP2): Romain Dumas/Timo Bernhard (Porsche RS Spyder)
Foto: Luis Betancourt
4 Saisonsiege (Sebring, St. Petersburg, Salt Lake City, Mid-Ohio)
2010 - NASCAR Nationwide: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger und Challenger)
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
6 Saisonsiege (Talladega, Richmond I, Nashville, Brooklyn, Charlotte II, St. Louis II)
2012 - NASCAR Cup: Brad Keselowski (Dodge Charger)
Foto: Getty Images
5 Saisonsiege (Bristol I, Talladega I, Sparta, Chicago, Dover II)
2014 - IndyCar: Will Power (Dallara-Chevrolet DW12)
Foto: John Cote
3 Saisonsiege (St. Petersburg, Detroit I, Milwaukee)
2016 - IndyCar: Simon Pagenaud (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
Foto: IndyCar Series
5 Saisonsiege (Long Beach, Birmingham, GP Indianapolis, Mid-Ohio, Sonoma)
2017 - IndyCar: Josef Newgarden (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
4 Saisonsiege (Birmingham, Toronto, Mid-Ohio, St. Louis)
2018 - NASCAR Cup: Joey Logano (Ford Fusion)
Foto: Logan Whitton / Motorsport Images
3 Saisonsiege (Talladega I, Martinsville II, Homestead)
2018 - Supercars: Scott McLaughlin (Ford Falcon FG X)
Foto: Dirk Klynsmith / Motorsport Images
9 Saisonsiege (Melbourne I, Phillip Island I, Phillip Island II, Barbagallo I, Barbagallo II, Hidden Valley I, Ipswich I, Pukekohe II, Newcastle I)
2019 - IndyCar: Josef Newgarden (Dallara-Chevrolet IR12)
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
4 Saisonsiege (St. Petersburg, Detroit I, Fort Worth, Newton)
2019 - IMSA: Dane Cameron/Juan Pablo Montoya (Acura ARX-05)
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
3 Saisonsiege (Mid-Ohio, Detroit, Laguna Seca)
2019 - Supercars: Scott McLaughlin (Ford Mustang GT)
Foto: Edge Photographics
18 Saisonsiege (Adelaide I, Adelaide II, Melbourne I, Melbourne II, Melbourne IV, Symmons Plains I, Phillip Island I, Barbagallo II, Winton I, Winton II, Hidden Valley I, Hidden Valley II, Townsville I, Ipswich II, Tailem Bend I, Tailem Bend II, Pukekohe II, Bathurst)
Artikel-Info
|Rennserie
|ALMS , Can-Am , IndyCar , NASCAR Cup , NASCAR Xfinity , IMSA , Supercars
|Fahrer
|Juan Pablo Montoya , Al Unser Jr. , Gil de Ferran , Sascha Maassen , Lucas Luhr , George Follmer , Al Unser Sr. , Rick Mears , Danny Sullivan , Timo Bernhard , Romain Dumas , Will Power , Brad Keselowski , Simon Pagenaud , Dane Cameron , Joey Logano , Mark Donohue , Josef Newgarden , Sam Hornish Jr. , Scott McLaughlin
|Teams
|Team Penske , DJR Team Penske
|Urheber
|Mario Fritzsche
