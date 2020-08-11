Indy 500 am 23. August 2020: Übersicht Teilnehmer und Zeitplan
Weil exakt 33 Autos gemeldet sind, gibt es beim 104. Indy 500 keinen Bump-Day - Übersicht Teilnehmer und kompletter Zeitplan für Trainings, Qualifying, Rennen 2020
Für die aufgrund der COVID-19-Pandemie vom 24. Mai auf den 23. August verschobene 2020er-Ausgabe des Indianapolis 500 auf dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway liegt kurz vor Trainingsbeginn die offizielle Meldeliste vor. Sie umfasst 33 Autos und damit exakt so viele wie beim Rennen traditionell zugelassen sind.
Damit wird es in diesem Jahr keinen klassischen Bump-Day geben, an dem ein oder mehr Anwärter noch aus dem 33-köpfigen Starterfeld gekickt werden. Im vergangenen Jahr war genau das Fernando Alonso widerfahren.
In diesem Jahr ist Alonso einer der 33 Teilnehmer, die gemeldet und somit schon jetzt für das Rennen gesetzt sind. Acht Fahrer im Feld haben das Indy 500 in der Vergangenheit bereits gewonnen. Fünf Fahrer im Feld stehen vor ihrem ersten Start beim "Greatest Spectacle In Racing", das in diesem Jahr aufgrund von Corona zum ersten Mal in seiner seit 1911 geschriebenen Geschichte ohne Vor-Ort-Zuschauer ausgetragen wird.
Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500:
1911: Ray Harroun
Foto: IndyCar Series
1912: Joe Dawson
Foto: IndyCar Series
1913: Jules Goux
Foto: IndyCar Series
1914: René Thomas
Foto: IndyCar Series
1915: Ralph DePalma
Foto: IndyCar Series
1916: Dario Resta
Foto: IndyCar Series
1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)
Foto: IndyCar Series
1920: Gaston Chevrolet
Foto: IndyCar Series
1921: Tommy Milton
Foto: IndyCar Series
1922: Jimmy Murphy
Foto: IndyCar Series
1923: Tommy Milton
Foto: IndyCar Series
1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1925: Peter DePaolo
Foto: IndyCar Series
1926: Frank Lockhart
Foto: IndyCar Series
1927: George Souders
Foto: IndyCar Series
1928: Louis Meyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1929: Ray Keech
Foto: IndyCar Series
1930: Billy Arnold
Foto: IndyCar Series
1931: Louis Schneider
Foto: IndyCar Series
1932: Fred Frame
Foto: IndyCar Series
1933: Louis Meyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1934: Bill Cummings
Foto: IndyCar Series
1935: Kelly Petillo
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1936: Louis Meyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1937: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: IndyCar Series
1938: Floyd Roberts
Foto: IndyCar Series
1939: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: IndyCar Series
1940: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: IndyCar Series
1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose
Foto: IndyCar Series
1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)
Foto: IndyCar Series
1947: Mauri Rose
Foto: IndyCar Series
1948: Mauri Rose
Foto: IndyCar Series
1949: Bill Holland
Foto: IndyCar Series
1950: Johnnie Parsons
Foto: IndyCar Series
1951: Lee Wallard
Foto: IndyCar Series
1952: Troy Ruttman
Foto: IndyCar Series
1953: Bill Vukovich
Foto: IndyCar Series
1954: Bill Vukovich
Foto: IndyCar Series
1955: Bob Sweikert
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1956: Pat Flaherty
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1957: Sam Hanks
Foto: IndyCar Series
1958: Jimmy Bryan
Foto: IndyCar Series
1959: Rodger Ward
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1960: Jim Rathmann
Foto: IndyCar Series
1961: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1962: Rodger Ward
Foto: IndyCar Series
1963: Parnelli Jones
Foto: IndyCar Series
1964: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1965: Jim Clark
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1966: Graham Hill
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1967: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1968: Bobby Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1969: Mario Andretti
Foto: IndyCar Series
1970: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1971: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1972: Mark Donohue
Foto: IndyCar Series
1973: Gordon Johncock
Foto: IndyCar Series
1974: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: IndyCar Series
1975: Bobby Unser
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1976: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: IndyCar Series
1977: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1978: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1979: Rick Mears
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1980: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: IndyCar Series
1981: Bobby Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1982: Gordon Johncock
Foto: IndyCar Series
1983: Tom Sneva
Foto: IndyCar Series
1984: Rick Mears
Foto: IndyCar Series
1985: Danny Sullivan
Foto: IndyCar Series
1986: Bobby Rahal
Foto: IndyCar Series
1987: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1988: Rick Mears
Foto: IndyCar Series
1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
Foto: Ron McQueeney - IMS
1990: Arie Luyendyk
Foto: IndyCar Series
1991: Rick Mears
Foto: IndyCar Series
1992: Al Unser Jr.
Foto: IndyCar Series
1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
Foto: IndyCar Series
1994: Al Unser Jr.
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1995: Jacques Villeneuve
Foto: IndyCar Series
1996: Buddy Lazier
Foto: IndyCar Series
1997: Arie Luyendyk
Foto: IndyCar Series
1998: Eddie Cheever
Foto: IndyCar Series
1999: Kenny Bräck
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
Foto: IndyCar Series
2001: Helio Castroneves
Foto: Sutton Images
2002: Helio Castroneves
Foto: Sutton Images
2003: Gil de Ferran
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2004: Buddy Rice
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2005: Dan Wheldon
2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2007: Dario Franchitti
2008: Scott Dixon
Foto: Dan Streck
2009: Helio Castroneves
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2010: Dario Franchitti
Foto: Dan Streck
2011: Dan Wheldon
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2012: Dario Franchitti
Foto: Eric Gilbert
2013: Tony Kanaan
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
Foto: IndyCar Series
2016: Alexander Rossi
Foto: IndyCar Series
2017: Takuma Sato
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2018: Will Power
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2019: Simon Pagenaud
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Nachfolgend die komplette Meldeliste für die 104. Auflage des Indy 500 sowie der Zeitplan für das verkürzte Trainingsprogramm. Die ersten Runden werden am Mittwoch (12. August) gedreht. Das Qualifying steht für Samstag/Sonntag (15./16. August) auf dem Programm.
Weil nur 33 Autos gemeldet sind, werden die Startplätze zehn bis 33 bereits am Samstag ausgefahren. Am Sonntag dann fahren die Top 9 des Samstags um die neun Startplätze in den ersten drei Startreihen inklusive der Pole-Position.
Fernando Alonso fährt diesen dritten McLaren-Chevrolet (Startnummer 66)
Foto: Arrow SPM
In der zweiten Woche gibt es in diesem Jahr nur ein einziges Training - den traditionellen Carb-Day zwei Tage vor dem Rennen. Der Start zum Rennen über 200 Runden vor leeren Tribünen erfolgt am 23. August in MESZ umgerechnet um 20:30 Uhr. Der Streaming-Dienst DAZN überträgt live.
Die Meldeliste für das 104. Indy 500:
|#
|Fahrer
|Team
|Motor
|Bemerkung
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|3
|Helio Castroneves
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Sieger 2001, 2002, 2009
|4
|Charlie Kimball
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|5
|Patricio O'Ward
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Rookie
|7
|Oliver Askew
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Rookie
|8
|Marcus Ericsson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|9
|Scott Dixon
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|Indy-500-Sieger 2008
|10
|Felix Rosenqvist
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|Honda
|12
|Will Power
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Sieger 2018
|14
|Tony Kanaan
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Sieger 2013
|15
|Graham Rahal
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|18
|Santino Ferrucci
|
Dale Coyne Racing with
Vasser Sullivan
|Honda
|20
|Ed Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|21
|Rinus VeeKay
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Rookie
|22
|Simon Pagenaud
|Team Penske
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Sieger 2019
|24
|Sage Karam
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|26
|Zach Veach
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|27
|Alexander Rossi
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|Indy-500-Sieger 2016
|28
|Ryan Hunter-Reay
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|Indy-500-Sieger 2014
|29
|James Hinchcliffe
|Andretti Autosport
|Honda
|30
|Takuma Sato
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|Indy-500-Sieger 2017
|41
|Dalton Kellett
|A.J. Foyt Enterprises
|Chevrolet
|Indy-500-Rookie
|45
|Spencer Pigot
|Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
|Honda
|47
|Conor Daly
|Ed Carpenter Racing
|Chevrolet
|51
|James Davison
|
Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi
|Honda
|55
|Alex Palou
|
Dale Coyne Racing with
Team Goh
|Honda
|Indy-500-Rookie
|59
|Max Chilton
|Carlin
|Chevrolet
|60
|Jack Harvey
|Meyer Shank Racing
|Honda
|66
|Fernando Alonso
|Arrow McLaren SP
|Chevrolet
|67
|J.R. Hildebrand
|Dreyer & Reinbold Racing
|Chevrolet
|81
|Ben Hanley
|DragonSpeed USA
|Chevrolet
|88
|Colton Herta
|Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport
|Honda
|98
|Marco Andretti
|Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajanian
|Honda
Der Zeitplan für das 104. Indy 500 (alle Zeitangaben in MESZ):
Mittwoch, 12. August
17:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr: Freies Training (Routiniers)
19:00 Uhr bis 21:00 Uhr: Freies Training (Rookies und Refresher)
21:00 Uhr bis 23:00 Uhr: 1. Freies Training
Donnerstag, 13. August
17:00 Uhr bis 23:30 Uhr: 2. Freies Training
Freitag, 14. August (Fast-Friday)
17:00 Uhr bis 23:30 Uhr: 3. Freies Training
Samstag, 15. August
14:30 Uhr bis 15:30 Uhr: 4. Freies Training
17:00 Uhr bis 22:50 Uhr: Qualifying 1
Sonntag, 16. August (Pole-Day)
17:00 Uhr bis 17:30 Uhr: 5. Freies Training (nur Top 9 aus Qualifying 1)
19:15 Uhr bis 20:15 Uhr: Qualifying 2 (Top-9-Shootout)
21:30 Uhr bis 00:00 Uhr: 6. Freies Training
Freitag, 21. August (Carb-Day)
17:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr: Abschlusstraining
Sonntag, 23. August (Race-Day)
19:20 Uhr: Startaufstellung
20:23 Uhr: Startkommando
20:30 Uhr: Start zum 104. Indy 500 (200 Runden) - Live-Übertragung auf DAZN
