Indy 500 am 23. August 2020: Übersicht Teilnehmer und Zeitplan

Für die aufgrund der COVID-19-Pandemie vom 24. Mai auf den 23. August verschobene 2020er-Ausgabe des Indianapolis 500 auf dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway liegt kurz vor Trainingsbeginn die offizielle Meldeliste vor. Sie umfasst 33 Autos und damit exakt so viele wie beim Rennen traditionell zugelassen sind.

Damit wird es in diesem Jahr keinen klassischen Bump-Day geben, an dem ein oder mehr Anwärter noch aus dem 33-köpfigen Starterfeld gekickt werden. Im vergangenen Jahr war genau das Fernando Alonso widerfahren.

In diesem Jahr ist Alonso einer der 33 Teilnehmer, die gemeldet und somit schon jetzt für das Rennen gesetzt sind. Acht Fahrer im Feld haben das Indy 500 in der Vergangenheit bereits gewonnen. Fünf Fahrer im Feld stehen vor ihrem ersten Start beim "Greatest Spectacle In Racing", das in diesem Jahr aufgrund von Corona zum ersten Mal in seiner seit 1911 geschriebenen Geschichte ohne Vor-Ort-Zuschauer ausgetragen wird.

Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500:

Fotostrecke Liste 1911: Ray Harroun 1 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1912: Joe Dawson 2 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1913: Jules Goux 3 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1914: René Thomas 4 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1915: Ralph DePalma 5 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1916: Dario Resta 6 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg) 7 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1920: Gaston Chevrolet 8 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1921: Tommy Milton 9 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1922: Jimmy Murphy 10 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1923: Tommy Milton 11 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer 12 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1925: Peter DePaolo 13 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1926: Frank Lockhart 14 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1927: George Souders 15 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1928: Louis Meyer 16 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1929: Ray Keech 17 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1930: Billy Arnold 18 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1931: Louis Schneider 19 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1932: Fred Frame 20 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1933: Louis Meyer 21 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1934: Bill Cummings 22 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1935: Kelly Petillo 23 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1936: Louis Meyer 24 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1937: Wilbur Shaw 25 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1938: Floyd Roberts 26 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1939: Wilbur Shaw 27 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1940: Wilbur Shaw 28 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose 29 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg) 30 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1947: Mauri Rose 31 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1948: Mauri Rose 32 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1949: Bill Holland 33 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1950: Johnnie Parsons 34 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1951: Lee Wallard 35 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1952: Troy Ruttman 36 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1953: Bill Vukovich 37 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1954: Bill Vukovich 38 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1955: Bob Sweikert 39 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1956: Pat Flaherty 40 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1957: Sam Hanks 41 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1958: Jimmy Bryan 42 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1959: Rodger Ward 43 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1960: Jim Rathmann 44 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1961: A.J. Foyt 45 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1962: Rodger Ward 46 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1963: Parnelli Jones 47 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1964: A.J. Foyt 48 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1965: Jim Clark 49 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1966: Graham Hill 50 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1967: A.J. Foyt 51 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1968: Bobby Unser 52 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1969: Mario Andretti 53 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1970: Al Unser 54 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1971: Al Unser 55 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1972: Mark Donohue 56 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1973: Gordon Johncock 57 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1974: Johnny Rutherford 58 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1975: Bobby Unser 59 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1976: Johnny Rutherford 60 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1977: A.J. Foyt 61 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1978: Al Unser 62 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1979: Rick Mears 63 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1980: Johnny Rutherford 64 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1981: Bobby Unser 65 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1982: Gordon Johncock 66 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1983: Tom Sneva 67 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1984: Rick Mears 68 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1985: Danny Sullivan 69 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1986: Bobby Rahal 70 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1987: Al Unser 71 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1988: Rick Mears 72 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1989: Emerson Fittipaldi 73 / 103 Foto: Ron McQueeney - IMS 1990: Arie Luyendyk 74 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1991: Rick Mears 75 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1992: Al Unser Jr. 76 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1993: Emerson Fittipaldi 77 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1994: Al Unser Jr. 78 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 1995: Jacques Villeneuve 79 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1996: Buddy Lazier 80 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1997: Arie Luyendyk 81 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1998: Eddie Cheever 82 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 1999: Kenny Bräck 83 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2000: Juan Pablo Montoya 84 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 2001: Helio Castroneves 85 / 103 Foto: Sutton Images 2002: Helio Castroneves 86 / 103 Foto: Sutton Images 2003: Gil de Ferran 87 / 103 Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images 2004: Buddy Rice 88 / 103 Foto: Michael C. Johnson 2005: Dan Wheldon 89 / 103 2006: Sam Hornish Jr. 90 / 103 Foto: Michael C. Johnson 2007: Dario Franchitti 91 / 103 2008: Scott Dixon 92 / 103 Foto: Dan Streck 2009: Helio Castroneves 93 / 103 Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway 2010: Dario Franchitti 94 / 103 Foto: Dan Streck 2011: Dan Wheldon 95 / 103 Foto: Michael C. Johnson 2012: Dario Franchitti 96 / 103 Foto: Eric Gilbert 2013: Tony Kanaan 97 / 103 Foto: Michael C. Johnson 2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay 98 / 103 Foto: Michael C. Johnson 2015: Juan Pablo Montoya 99 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 2016: Alexander Rossi 100 / 103 Foto: IndyCar Series 2017: Takuma Sato 101 / 103 Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images 2018: Will Power 102 / 103 Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images 2019: Simon Pagenaud 103 / 103 Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Nachfolgend die komplette Meldeliste für die 104. Auflage des Indy 500 sowie der Zeitplan für das verkürzte Trainingsprogramm. Die ersten Runden werden am Mittwoch (12. August) gedreht. Das Qualifying steht für Samstag/Sonntag (15./16. August) auf dem Programm.

Weil nur 33 Autos gemeldet sind, werden die Startplätze zehn bis 33 bereits am Samstag ausgefahren. Am Sonntag dann fahren die Top 9 des Samstags um die neun Startplätze in den ersten drei Startreihen inklusive der Pole-Position.

Fernando Alonso fährt diesen dritten McLaren-Chevrolet (Startnummer 66) Foto: Arrow SPM

In der zweiten Woche gibt es in diesem Jahr nur ein einziges Training - den traditionellen Carb-Day zwei Tage vor dem Rennen. Der Start zum Rennen über 200 Runden vor leeren Tribünen erfolgt am 23. August in MESZ umgerechnet um 20:30 Uhr. Der Streaming-Dienst DAZN überträgt live.

Die Meldeliste für das 104. Indy 500:

# Fahrer Team Motor Bemerkung 1 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet 3 Helio Castroneves Team Penske Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2001, 2002, 2009 4 Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet 5 Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie 7 Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie 8 Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2008 10 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2018 14 Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2013 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 18 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser Sullivan Honda 20 Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 21 Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2019 24 Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 26 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2016 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2014 29 James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2017 41 Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie 45 Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 47 Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet 51 James Davison Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi Honda 55 Alex Palou Dale Coyne Racing with Team Goh Honda Indy-500-Rookie 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda 66 Fernando Alonso Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet 67 J.R. Hildebrand Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet 81 Ben Hanley DragonSpeed USA Chevrolet 88 Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda

Der Zeitplan für das 104. Indy 500 (alle Zeitangaben in MESZ):

Mittwoch, 12. August

17:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr: Freies Training (Routiniers)

19:00 Uhr bis 21:00 Uhr: Freies Training (Rookies und Refresher)

21:00 Uhr bis 23:00 Uhr: 1. Freies Training

Donnerstag, 13. August

17:00 Uhr bis 23:30 Uhr: 2. Freies Training

Freitag, 14. August (Fast-Friday)

17:00 Uhr bis 23:30 Uhr: 3. Freies Training

Samstag, 15. August

14:30 Uhr bis 15:30 Uhr: 4. Freies Training

17:00 Uhr bis 22:50 Uhr: Qualifying 1

Sonntag, 16. August (Pole-Day)

17:00 Uhr bis 17:30 Uhr: 5. Freies Training (nur Top 9 aus Qualifying 1)

19:15 Uhr bis 20:15 Uhr: Qualifying 2 (Top-9-Shootout)

21:30 Uhr bis 00:00 Uhr: 6. Freies Training

Freitag, 21. August (Carb-Day)

17:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr: Abschlusstraining

Sonntag, 23. August (Race-Day)

19:20 Uhr: Startaufstellung

20:23 Uhr: Startkommando

20:30 Uhr: Start zum 104. Indy 500 (200 Runden) - Live-Übertragung auf DAZN

Mit Bildmaterial von Motorsport Images.