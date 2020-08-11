IndyCar
Vorheriges
IndyCar / Indy 500 / Feature

Indy 500 am 23. August 2020: Übersicht Teilnehmer und Zeitplan

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
Indy 500 am 23. August 2020: Übersicht Teilnehmer und Zeitplan
Autor:
11.08.2020, 16:00

Weil exakt 33 Autos gemeldet sind, gibt es beim 104. Indy 500 keinen Bump-Day - Übersicht Teilnehmer und kompletter Zeitplan für Trainings, Qualifying, Rennen 2020

Für die aufgrund der COVID-19-Pandemie vom 24. Mai auf den 23. August verschobene 2020er-Ausgabe des Indianapolis 500 auf dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway liegt kurz vor Trainingsbeginn die offizielle Meldeliste vor. Sie umfasst 33 Autos und damit exakt so viele wie beim Rennen traditionell zugelassen sind.

Damit wird es in diesem Jahr keinen klassischen Bump-Day geben, an dem ein oder mehr Anwärter noch aus dem 33-köpfigen Starterfeld gekickt werden. Im vergangenen Jahr war genau das Fernando Alonso widerfahren.

In diesem Jahr ist Alonso einer der 33 Teilnehmer, die gemeldet und somit schon jetzt für das Rennen gesetzt sind. Acht Fahrer im Feld haben das Indy 500 in der Vergangenheit bereits gewonnen. Fünf Fahrer im Feld stehen vor ihrem ersten Start beim "Greatest Spectacle In Racing", das in diesem Jahr aufgrund von Corona zum ersten Mal in seiner seit 1911 geschriebenen Geschichte ohne Vor-Ort-Zuschauer ausgetragen wird.

Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500:

Fotostrecke
Liste

1911: Ray Harroun

1911: Ray Harroun
1/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1912: Joe Dawson

1912: Joe Dawson
2/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1913: Jules Goux

1913: Jules Goux
3/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1914: René Thomas

1914: René Thomas
4/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1915: Ralph DePalma

1915: Ralph DePalma
5/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1916: Dario Resta

1916: Dario Resta
6/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)

1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)
7/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1920: Gaston Chevrolet

1920: Gaston Chevrolet
8/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1921: Tommy Milton

1921: Tommy Milton
9/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1922: Jimmy Murphy

1922: Jimmy Murphy
10/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1923: Tommy Milton

1923: Tommy Milton
11/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer

1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer
12/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1925: Peter DePaolo

1925: Peter DePaolo
13/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1926: Frank Lockhart

1926: Frank Lockhart
14/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1927: George Souders

1927: George Souders
15/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1928: Louis Meyer

1928: Louis Meyer
16/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1929: Ray Keech

1929: Ray Keech
17/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1930: Billy Arnold

1930: Billy Arnold
18/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1931: Louis Schneider

1931: Louis Schneider
19/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1932: Fred Frame

1932: Fred Frame
20/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1933: Louis Meyer

1933: Louis Meyer
21/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1934: Bill Cummings

1934: Bill Cummings
22/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1935: Kelly Petillo

1935: Kelly Petillo
23/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1936: Louis Meyer

1936: Louis Meyer
24/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1937: Wilbur Shaw

1937: Wilbur Shaw
25/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1938: Floyd Roberts

1938: Floyd Roberts
26/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1939: Wilbur Shaw

1939: Wilbur Shaw
27/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1940: Wilbur Shaw

1940: Wilbur Shaw
28/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose

1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose
29/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)

1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)
30/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1947: Mauri Rose

1947: Mauri Rose
31/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1948: Mauri Rose

1948: Mauri Rose
32/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1949: Bill Holland

1949: Bill Holland
33/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1950: Johnnie Parsons

1950: Johnnie Parsons
34/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1951: Lee Wallard

1951: Lee Wallard
35/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1952: Troy Ruttman

1952: Troy Ruttman
36/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1953: Bill Vukovich

1953: Bill Vukovich
37/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1954: Bill Vukovich

1954: Bill Vukovich
38/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1955: Bob Sweikert

1955: Bob Sweikert
39/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1956: Pat Flaherty

1956: Pat Flaherty
40/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1957: Sam Hanks

1957: Sam Hanks
41/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1958: Jimmy Bryan

1958: Jimmy Bryan
42/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1959: Rodger Ward

1959: Rodger Ward
43/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1960: Jim Rathmann

1960: Jim Rathmann
44/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1961: A.J. Foyt

1961: A.J. Foyt
45/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1962: Rodger Ward

1962: Rodger Ward
46/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1963: Parnelli Jones

1963: Parnelli Jones
47/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1964: A.J. Foyt

1964: A.J. Foyt
48/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1965: Jim Clark

1965: Jim Clark
49/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1966: Graham Hill

1966: Graham Hill
50/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1967: A.J. Foyt

1967: A.J. Foyt
51/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1968: Bobby Unser

1968: Bobby Unser
52/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1969: Mario Andretti

1969: Mario Andretti
53/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1970: Al Unser

1970: Al Unser
54/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1971: Al Unser

1971: Al Unser
55/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1972: Mark Donohue

1972: Mark Donohue
56/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1973: Gordon Johncock

1973: Gordon Johncock
57/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1974: Johnny Rutherford

1974: Johnny Rutherford
58/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1975: Bobby Unser

1975: Bobby Unser
59/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1976: Johnny Rutherford

1976: Johnny Rutherford
60/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1977: A.J. Foyt

1977: A.J. Foyt
61/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1978: Al Unser

1978: Al Unser
62/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1979: Rick Mears

1979: Rick Mears
63/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1980: Johnny Rutherford

1980: Johnny Rutherford
64/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1981: Bobby Unser

1981: Bobby Unser
65/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1982: Gordon Johncock

1982: Gordon Johncock
66/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1983: Tom Sneva

1983: Tom Sneva
67/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1984: Rick Mears

1984: Rick Mears
68/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1985: Danny Sullivan

1985: Danny Sullivan
69/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1986: Bobby Rahal

1986: Bobby Rahal
70/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1987: Al Unser

1987: Al Unser
71/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1988: Rick Mears

1988: Rick Mears
72/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
73/103

Foto: Ron McQueeney - IMS

1990: Arie Luyendyk

1990: Arie Luyendyk
74/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1991: Rick Mears

1991: Rick Mears
75/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1992: Al Unser Jr.

1992: Al Unser Jr.
76/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
77/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1994: Al Unser Jr.

1994: Al Unser Jr.
78/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1995: Jacques Villeneuve

1995: Jacques Villeneuve
79/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1996: Buddy Lazier

1996: Buddy Lazier
80/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1997: Arie Luyendyk

1997: Arie Luyendyk
81/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1998: Eddie Cheever

1998: Eddie Cheever
82/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1999: Kenny Bräck

1999: Kenny Bräck
83/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
84/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

2001: Helio Castroneves

2001: Helio Castroneves
85/103

Foto: Sutton Images

2002: Helio Castroneves

2002: Helio Castroneves
86/103

Foto: Sutton Images

2003: Gil de Ferran

2003: Gil de Ferran
87/103

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2004: Buddy Rice

2004: Buddy Rice
88/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2005: Dan Wheldon

2005: Dan Wheldon
89/103

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
90/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2007: Dario Franchitti

2007: Dario Franchitti
91/103

2008: Scott Dixon

2008: Scott Dixon
92/103

Foto: Dan Streck

2009: Helio Castroneves

2009: Helio Castroneves
93/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2010: Dario Franchitti

2010: Dario Franchitti
94/103

Foto: Dan Streck

2011: Dan Wheldon

2011: Dan Wheldon
95/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2012: Dario Franchitti

2012: Dario Franchitti
96/103

Foto: Eric Gilbert

2013: Tony Kanaan

2013: Tony Kanaan
97/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
98/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
99/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

2016: Alexander Rossi

2016: Alexander Rossi
100/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

2017: Takuma Sato

2017: Takuma Sato
101/103

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2018: Will Power

2018: Will Power
102/103

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Simon Pagenaud
103/103

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Nachfolgend die komplette Meldeliste für die 104. Auflage des Indy 500 sowie der Zeitplan für das verkürzte Trainingsprogramm. Die ersten Runden werden am Mittwoch (12. August) gedreht. Das Qualifying steht für Samstag/Sonntag (15./16. August) auf dem Programm.

Weil nur 33 Autos gemeldet sind, werden die Startplätze zehn bis 33 bereits am Samstag ausgefahren. Am Sonntag dann fahren die Top 9 des Samstags um die neun Startplätze in den ersten drei Startreihen inklusive der Pole-Position.

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso fährt diesen dritten McLaren-Chevrolet (Startnummer 66)

Foto: Arrow SPM

In der zweiten Woche gibt es in diesem Jahr nur ein einziges Training - den traditionellen Carb-Day zwei Tage vor dem Rennen. Der Start zum Rennen über 200 Runden vor leeren Tribünen erfolgt am 23. August in MESZ umgerechnet um 20:30 Uhr. Der Streaming-Dienst DAZN überträgt live.

Die Meldeliste für das 104. Indy 500:

# Fahrer Team Motor Bemerkung
1 United States Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevrolet  
3 Brazil Helio Castroneves Team Penske Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2001, 2002, 2009
4 United States Charlie Kimball A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet  
5 Mexico Patricio O'Ward Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie
7 United States Oliver Askew Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie
8 Sweden Marcus Ericsson Chip Ganassi Racing Honda  
9 New Zealand Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2008
10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Honda  
12 Australia Will Power Team Penske Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2018
14 Brazil Tony Kanaan A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2013
15 United States Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda  
18 United States Santino Ferrucci

Dale Coyne Racing with

Vasser Sullivan

 Honda  
20 United States Ed Carpenter Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet  
21 Netherlands Rinus VeeKay Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie
22 France Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevrolet Indy-500-Sieger 2019
24 United States Sage Karam Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet  
26 United States Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda  
27 United States Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2016
28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2014
29 Canada James Hinchcliffe Andretti Autosport Honda  
30 Japan Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Indy-500-Sieger 2017
41 Canada Dalton Kellett A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet Indy-500-Rookie
45 United States Spencer Pigot Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda  
47 United States Conor Daly Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet  
51 Australia James Davison

Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, Byrd & Belardi

 Honda  
55 Spain Alex Palou

Dale Coyne Racing with

Team Goh

 Honda Indy-500-Rookie
59 United Kingdom Max Chilton Carlin Chevrolet  
60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing Honda  
66 Spain Fernando Alonso Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet  
67 United States J.R. Hildebrand Dreyer & Reinbold Racing Chevrolet  
81 United Kingdom Ben Hanley DragonSpeed USA Chevrolet  
88 United States Colton Herta Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport Honda  
98 United States Marco Andretti Andretti Herta Autosport with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda  

 

Der Zeitplan für das 104. Indy 500 (alle Zeitangaben in MESZ):

Mittwoch, 12. August

17:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr: Freies Training (Routiniers)

19:00 Uhr bis 21:00 Uhr: Freies Training (Rookies und Refresher)

21:00 Uhr bis 23:00 Uhr: 1. Freies Training

Donnerstag, 13. August

17:00 Uhr bis 23:30 Uhr: 2. Freies Training

Freitag, 14. August (Fast-Friday)

17:00 Uhr bis 23:30 Uhr: 3. Freies Training

Samstag, 15. August

14:30 Uhr bis 15:30 Uhr: 4. Freies Training

17:00 Uhr bis 22:50 Uhr: Qualifying 1

Sonntag, 16. August (Pole-Day)

17:00 Uhr bis 17:30 Uhr: 5. Freies Training (nur Top 9 aus Qualifying 1)

19:15 Uhr bis 20:15 Uhr: Qualifying 2 (Top-9-Shootout)

21:30 Uhr bis 00:00 Uhr: 6. Freies Training

Freitag, 21. August (Carb-Day)

17:00 Uhr bis 19:00 Uhr: Abschlusstraining

Sonntag, 23. August (Race-Day)

19:20 Uhr: Startaufstellung

20:23 Uhr: Startkommando

20:30 Uhr: Start zum 104. Indy 500 (200 Runden) - Live-Übertragung auf DAZN

Mit Bildmaterial von Motorsport Images.

Rennserie IndyCar
Event Indy 500
Urheber Mario Fritzsche

