IndyCar / Indy 500 Fotostrecke

Indy 500: Die Startaufstellung zum IndyCar-Highlight 2022 in Bildern

In dieser Reihenfolge starten die 33 IndyCar-Piloten am 29. Mai 2022 in die 106. Auflage der 500 Meilen von Indianapolis auf dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway


Die komplette Startaufstellung zum 106. Indy 500:

1/34

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

1. Scott Dixon, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

2/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

2. Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

3/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

3. Rinus VeeKay, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

4/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

4. Ed Carpenter, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

5/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

5. Marcus Ericsson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

6/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

6. Tony Kanaan, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

7/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

7. Patricio O'Ward, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

8/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

8. Felix Rosenqvist, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

9/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

9. Romain Grosjean, Andretti Autosport, Honda

10/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

10. Takuma Sato, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

11/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

11. Will Power, Team Penske, Chevrolet

12/34

Foto: IndyCar Series

12. Jimmie Johnson, Chip Ganassi Racing, Honda

13/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

13. David Malukas, Dale Coyne Racing, Honda

14/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

14. Josef Newgarden, Team Penske, Chevrolet

15/34

Foto: IndyCar Series

15. Santino Ferrucci, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet

16/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

16. Simon Pagenaud, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

17/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

17. J.R. Hildebrand, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

18/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

18. Conor Daly, Ed Carpenter Racing, Chevrolet

19/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

19. Callum Ilott, Juncos Hollinger Racing, Chevrolet

20/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

20. Alexander Rossi, Andretti Autosport, Honda

21/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

21. Graham Rahal, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

22/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

22. Sage Karam, Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, Chevrolet

23/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

23. Marco Andretti, Andretti Autosport, Honda

24/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

24. Devlin DeFrancesco, Andretti Autosport, Honda

25/34

Foto: IndyCar Series

25. Colton Herta, Andretti Autosport, Honda

26/34

Foto: IndyCar Series

26. Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske, Chevrolet

27/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

27. Helio Castroneves, Meyer Shank Racing, Honda

28/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

28. Kyle Kirkwood, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

29/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

29. Dalton Kellett, A.J. Foyt Enterprises, Chevrolet

30/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

30. Juan Pablo Montoya, Arrow McLaren SP, Chevrolet

31/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

31. Christian Lundgaard, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

32/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

32. Jack Harvey, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, Honda

33/34

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

33. Stefan Wilson, DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports, Chevrolet

34/34

Foto: IndyCar Series




