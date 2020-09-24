IndyCar 2021: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Team Penske (Chevrolet)
Bestätigt für 2021: Josef Newgarden (USA)
Bestätigt für 2021: Will Power (Australien)
Bestätigt für 2021: Simon Pagenaud (Frankreich)
Scott McLaughlin ?
A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)
Bestätigt als Foyt-Neuzugang für 2021: Sebastien Bourdais (Frankreich)
Charlie Kimball, A.J. Foyt Enterprises Chevrolet
Dalton Kellett ?
Arrow McLaren SP (Chevrolet)
Bestätigt für 2021: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)
Bestätigt für 2021: Oliver Askew (USA)
Helio Castroneves ?
Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)
Bestätigt für 2021: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)
Bestätigt als Ganassi-Neuzugang für 2021: Jimmie Johnson (USA) *
Marcus Ericsson ?
Felix Rosenqvist ?
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)
Bestätigt für 2021: Graham Rahal (USA)
Takuma Sato ?
Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)
Santino Ferrucci ?
Alex Palou ?
Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)
Bestätigt für 2021: Ed Carpenter (USA) *
Conor Daly ?
Rinus VeeKay ?
Andretti Autosport (Honda)
Bestätigt für 2021: Alexander Rossi (USA)
Ryan Hunter-Reay ?
James Hinchcliffe ?
Carlin (Chevrolet)
Max Chilton ?
Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)
Bestätigt für 2021: Jack Harvey (Großbritannien)
Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport (Honda)
Bestätigt für 2021: Colton Herta (USA)
Andretti Herta Autosport w/ Marco Andretti & Curb-Agajanian (Honda)
Marco Andretti ?
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2021 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits
Der Rennkalender für die IndyCar-Saison 2021 wird in den kommenden Tagen veröffentlicht. Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der einzelnen Teams gibt es schon jetzt den einen oder anderen Fahrwechsel zu vermelden.
Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.
Übersicht: Fahrer und Teams für die IndyCar-Saison 2021
|Team
|Fahrer 1
|Fahrer 2
|Fahrer 3
|Fahrer 4
|Im Gespräch
|Penske
|Josef Newgarden
|Will Power
|Simon Pagenaud
|??
|Scott McLaughlin
|Foyt
|Sebastien Bourdais
|??
|??
|---
|
Charlie Kimball,
Dalton Kellett
|McLaren
|Patricio O'Ward
|Oliver Askew
|??
|---
|Helio Castroneves
|Ganassi
|Scott Dixon
|Jimmie Johnson *
|??
|??
|
Marcus Ericsson,
Felix Rosenqvist
|Rahal
|Graham Rahal
|??
|??
|---
|
Takuma Sato,
?
|Coyne
|??
|??
|---
|---
|
Santino Ferrucci,
Alex Palou
|Carpenter
|Ed Carpenter *
|??
|
??
|---
|
Conor Daly,
Rinus VeeKay
|Andretti
|Alexander Rossi
|??
|??
|---
|
Ryan Hunter-Reay,
James Hinchcliffe
|Carlin
|??
|??
|---
|---
|
Max Chilton,
?
|Shank
|Jack Harvey
|??
|---
|---
|?
|Harding/Andretti
|Colton Herta
|---
|---
|---
|---
|Herta/Andretti
|??
|---
|---
|---
|Marco Andretti
* ausgewählte Rennen
