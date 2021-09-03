IndyCar 2022: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

In der Saison 2022 der IndyCar-Serie treten wieder diverse Teams mit Motoren von entweder Chevrolet oder Honda an. Wer für welches Team fährt, zeigt unsere Fotostrecke.

2021 mit Josef Newgarden (#2), Scott McLaughlin (#3), Will Power (#12), Simon Pagenaud (#22) angetreten

Will Power fährt auch 2022 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12. Ob das Team wie 2021 abermals vier Autos einsetzen wird, oder aber auf drei zurückrüstet, steht noch nicht fest. Simon Pagenaud befindet sich auf dem Absprung.

Bestätigt für 2022: Will Power (Australien)

Bestätigt für 2022: Helio Castroneves (Brasilien)

Helio Castroneves, der 2021 ausgewählte Rennen in einem zweiten Shank-Honda (Startnummer 06) fuhr, dockt für 2022 für die komplette Saison in diesem Auto an.