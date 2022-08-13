Tickets
IndyCar Fotostrecke

IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel

Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2023 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits

Autor:
IndyCar 2023: Wer fährt für welches Team?
IndyCar 2023: Wer fährt für welches Team?
1/47
Die Saison 2023 der IndyCar-Serie wird die letzte mit dem aktuellen Motorenreglement, bevor 2024 das neue Reglement mit Hybridmotoren kommen soll. Wer 2023 für die diversen Teams mit Antrieb von Chevrolet oder Honda fährt, zeigt unsere Fotostrecke:

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Team Penske (Chevrolet)
Team Penske (Chevrolet)
2/47
2022 mit Josef Newgarden (#2), Scott McLaughlin (#3) und Will Power (#12) angetreten

Foto: IndyCar Series

Bestätigt für 2023: Josef Newgarden (USA)
Bestätigt für 2023: Josef Newgarden (USA)
3/47
Josef Newgarden fährt auch 2023 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 2

Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Scott McLaughlin (Neuseeland)
Bestätigt für 2023: Scott McLaughlin (Neuseeland)
4/47
Scott McLaughlin fährt auch 2023 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 3

Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Will Power (Australien)
Bestätigt für 2023: Will Power (Australien)
5/47
Will Power fährt auch 2023 den Penske-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 12

Foto: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)
A.J. Foyt Enterprises (Chevrolet)
6/47
2022 mit Dalton Kellett (#4), Tatiana Calderon, J.R. Hildebrand (#11) und Kyle Kirkwood (#14) angetreten

Foto: LAT Images

Dalton Kellett ?
Dalton Kellett ?
7/47
Dalton Kelletts Verbleib bei A.J. Foyt Enterprises für 2023 ist nicht sicher. Auch sonst gibt es viele Fragen. Fest steht nur, dass Kyle Kirkwood das Team am Saisonende 2022 verlässt. Das dritte Auto, das sich sich Tatiana Calderon und J.R. Hildebrand teilten, wurde im Sommer 2022 mit Sponsorenproblemen vorübergehend stillgelegt. Ob das Foyt-Team 2023 mit einem, zwei oder drei Autos antritt, ist offen.

Foto: IndyCar

McLaren SP (Chevrolet)
McLaren SP (Chevrolet)
8/47
2022 mit Patrico O'Ward (#5), Felix Rosenqvist (#7) sowie bei ausgewählten Rennen mit Juan Pablo Montoya (#6; nicht im Bild) angetreten

Foto: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)
Bestätigt für 2023: Patricio O'Ward (Mexiko)
9/47
Patricio O'Ward fährt auch 2023 den McLaren-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 5

Foto: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt als McLaren-Neuzugang für 2023: Alexander Rossi (USA)
Bestätigt als McLaren-Neuzugang für 2023: Alexander Rossi (USA)
10/47
Alexander Rossi wechselt für 2023 von Andretti Autosport zu McLaren SP. Offen ist noch, ob er das neue dritte Vollzeit-Auto fährt oder aber den #7 McLaren-Chevrolet von Felix Rosenqvist übernimmt.

Foto: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images

Felix Rosenqvist ?
Felix Rosenqvist ?
11/47
Felix Rosenqvists Verbleib bei McLaren SP für 2023 ist nicht sicher. Er hat zwar einen McLaren-Vertrag unterzeichnet, aber das bedeutet nicht zwangsläufig IndyCar. Denkbar ist, dass er in der Formel E fährt, wo McLaren in der Saison 2023 erstmals ein Team an den Start bringt.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou ?
Alex Palou ?
12/47
Alex Palou hat für 2023 eigener Aussage zufolge einen McLaren-Vertrag unterschrieben, was von McLaren bestätigt wurde. Aktuell befindet sich Palou aber mit seinem Noch-Arbeitgeber Chip Ganassi Racing in einem Rechtsstreit, ob er für 2023 wechseln darf oder aber weiterhin für Ganassi fahren muss.

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)
Meyer Shank Racing (Honda)
13/47
2022 mit Helio Castroneves (#06) und Simon Pagenaud (#60) angetreten

Foto: IndyCar Series

Bestätigt für 2023: Simon Pagenaud (Frankreich)
Bestätigt für 2023: Simon Pagenaud (Frankreich)
14/47
Simon Pagenaud fährt auch 2023 den Shank-Honda mit der Startnummer 60

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Helio Castroneves *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Helio Castroneves *
15/47
* Helio Castroneves' Verbleib bei Meyer Shank Racing für 2023 ist noch nicht bestätigt, aber wahrscheinlich.

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)
Chip Ganassi Racing (Honda)
16/47
2022 mit Marcus Ericsson (#8), Scott Dixon (#9), Alex Palou (#10) und Jimmie Johnson (#48; nicht im Bild) sowie beim Indy 500 mit Tony Kanaan (#1; nicht im Bild) angetreten

Foto: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Marcus Ericsson (Schweden)
Bestätigt für 2023: Marcus Ericsson (Schweden)
17/47
Marcus Ericsson fährt auch 2023 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 8

Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)
Bestätigt für 2023: Scott Dixon (Neuseeland)
18/47
Scott Dixon fährt auch 2023 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 9

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Jimmie Johnson (USA)
Bestätigt für 2023: Jimmie Johnson (USA)
19/47
Jimmie Johnson fährt auch 2023 den Ganassi-Honda mit der Startnummer 48

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Alex Palou ?
Alex Palou ?
20/47
Alex Palous Verbleib bei Chip Ganassi Racing für 2023 ist trotz eines laut Ganassi gültigen Vertrags nicht sicher. Aktuell läuft ein Rechtsstreit um Palous Dienste. Der Spanier könnte zu McLaren wechseln, wo er eigener Aussage und McLarens Aussage zufolge bereits einen Vertrag unterschrieben hat.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Tony Kanaan ?
Tony Kanaan ?
21/47
Toyn Kanaan, der 2022 beim Indy 500 einen zusätzlichen Ganassi-Honda fuhr, hat noch nicht entschieden, ob es das mit seiner IndyCar-Karriere gewesen ist oder ob er auch 2023 nochmals beim Indy 500 antritt.

Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)
Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing (Honda)
22/47
2022 mit Graham Rahal (#15), Christian Lundgaard (#30) und Jack Harvey (#45; nicht im Bild) angetreten

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Graham Rahal (USA)
Bestätigt für 2023: Graham Rahal (USA)
23/47
Graham Rahal fährt auch 2023 den Rahal-Honda mit der Startnummer 15

Foto: LAT Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Christian Lundgaard (Dänemark)
Bestätigt für 2023: Christian Lundgaard (Dänemark)
24/47
Christian Lundgaard fährt auch 2023 den Rahal-Honda mit der Startnummer 30

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Jack Harvey (Großbritannien)
Bestätigt für 2023: Jack Harvey (Großbritannien)
25/47
Jack Harvey fährt auch 2023 den Rahal-Honda mit der Startnummer 45

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Paretta Autosport (Chevrolet)
Paretta Autosport (Chevrolet)
26/47
2022 auf Teilzeitbasis mit Simona de Silvestro (#16) angetreten

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Simona de Silvestro *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Simona de Silvestro *
27/47
* Simona de Silvestro, die 2021 und 2022 alle Rennen fuhr, die von Paretta Autosport bestritten wurden, ist auch für 2023 Topkandidatin. Der Plan des Teams von Beth Paretta sieht für das dritte Jahr ein ausgeweitetes Programm vor. Bestätigt ist aber noch nichts.

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)
Dale Coyne Racing (Honda)
28/47
2022 mit David Malukas (#18) und Takuma Sato (#51) angetreten

Foto: IndyCar Series

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: David Malukas *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: David Malukas *
29/47
* David Malukas' Verbleib bei Dale Coyne Racing für 2023 ist noch nicht bestätigt, aber wahrscheinlich.

Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Takuma Sato *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Takuma Sato *
30/47
* Takuma Satos Verbleib bei Dale Coyne Racing für 2023 ist noch nicht bestätigt, aber wahrscheinlich. Abgesehen davon denkt das Team über eine Aufstockung auf drei Autos nach.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)
Ed Carpenter Racing (Chevrolet)
31/47
2022 mit Conor Daly (#20), Rinus VeeKay (#21) sowie bei ausgewählten Rennen mit Ed Carpenter (#33; nicht im Bild) angetreten

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Conor Daly (USA)
Bestätigt für 2023: Conor Daly (USA)
32/47
Conor Daly fährt auch 2023 den Carpenter-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 20

Foto: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Rinus VeeKay (Niederlande)
Bestätigt für 2023: Rinus VeeKay (Niederlande)
33/47
Rinus VeeKay fährt auch 2023 den Carpenter-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 21

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Ed Carpenter (USA) *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Ed Carpenter (USA) *
34/47
* Ed Carpenter ist der Teambesitzer. Entscheidet er sich zur Fortsetzung seiner Fahrerkarriere, dann ist es wahrscheinlich, dass er auch 2023 wieder für die Ovalrennen im Cockpit eines dritten Carpenter-Chevrolet sitzt.

Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images

Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (Chevrolet)
Dreyer & Reinbold Racing (Chevrolet)
35/47
2022 nur beim Indy 500 mit Santino Ferrucci (#23) und Sage Karam (#24) angetreten

Foto: IndyCar Series

Santino Ferrucci ?
Santino Ferrucci ?
36/47
Für den Fall, dass Dreyer & Reinbold Racing auch 2023 bei ausgewählten IndyCar-Rennen antritt, ist Santino Ferrucci einer der Kandidaten.

Foto: LAT Images

Sage Karam ?
Sage Karam ?
37/47
Für den Fall, dass Dreyer & Reinbold Racing auch 2023 bei ausgewählten IndyCar-Rennen antritt, ist auch Sage Karam einer der Kandidaten.

Foto: IndyCar Series

DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
DragonSpeed/Cusick Motorsports (Chevrolet)
38/47
2022 nur beim Indy 500 mit Stefan Wilson (#25) angetreten

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Stefan Wilson ?
Stefan Wilson ?
39/47
Für den Fall, dass DragonSpeed auch 2023 bei ausgewählten IndyCar-Rennen antritt, ist Stefan Wilson ein Kandidat.

Foto: IndyCar Series

Andretti Autosport (Honda)
Andretti Autosport (Honda)
40/47
2022 mit Colton Herta (#26), Alexander Rossi (#27), Romain Grosjean (#28), Devlin DeFrancesco (#29; nicht im Bild) sowie beim Indy 500 mit Marco Andretti (#98; nicht im Bild) angetreten

Foto: IndyCar Series

Bestätigt als Andretti-Neuzugang für 2023: Kyle Kirkwood (USA)
Bestätigt als Andretti-Neuzugang für 2023: Kyle Kirkwood (USA)
41/47
Kyle Kirkwood wechselt für 2023 von A.J. Foyt Enterprises zu Andretti Autosport. Er übernimmt den Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 27 von Alexander Rossi, der zu McLaren SP wechselt.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Romain Grosjean (Frankreich)
Bestätigt für 2023: Romain Grosjean (Frankreich)
42/47
Romain Grosjean fährt auch 2023 den Andretti-Honda mit der Startnummer 28

Foto: Joe Skibinski

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Colton Herta *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Colton Herta *
43/47
* Colton Hertas Verbleib bei Andretti Autosport für 2023 gilt als sicher, hängt er aber noch von einer Reihe Faktoren ab. Für McLaren hat Herta bereits einen Formel-1-Test absolviert.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Devlin DeFrancesco ?
Devlin DeFrancesco ?
44/47
Devlin DeFrancescos Verbleib bei Andretti Autosport für 2023 ist nicht sicher.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Marco Andretti (USA) *
Wahrscheinlich für 2023: Marco Andretti (USA) *
45/47
* Marco Andretti, der 2021 und 2022 jeweils das Indy 500 in einem zusätzlichen Andretti-Honda bestritt, plant ein solches Programm auch für 2023. Bestätigt ist dies für den Sohn von Teambesitzer Michael Andretti noch nicht, aber wahrscheinlich.

Foto: IndyCar

Juncos Hollinger Racing (Chevrolet)
Juncos Hollinger Racing (Chevrolet)
46/47
2022 mit Callum Ilott (#77) angetreten

Foto: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images

Bestätigt für 2023: Callum Ilott (Großbritannien)
Bestätigt für 2023: Callum Ilott (Großbritannien)
47/47
Callum Ilott fährt auch 2023 den Juncos-Chevrolet mit der Startnummer 77. Abgesehen davon denkt das Team über eine Aufstockung auf zwei Autos nach.

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Audio-Player laden

Der Rennkalender für die IndyCar-Saison 2023 lässt derzeit noch auf sich warten, aber es soll im März in St. Petersburg (Florida) losgehen und wieder 17 Saisonrennen geben.

Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der Teams gibt es für die IndyCar-Saison 2023 schon den einen oder anderen Fahrerwechsel zu vermelden.

Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.

 

Übersicht: Teams und Fahrer für die IndyCar-Saison 2023

Team Auto 1 Auto 2 Auto 3 Auto 4 Im Gespräch
Penske United States Josef Newgarden New Zealand Scott McLaughlin Australia Will Power --- ---
Foyt ? ? --- ---

Dalton Kellett,

??
McLaren
 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United States Alexander Rossi ? --- Felix Rosenqvist,

Alex Palou
Shank France Simon Pagenaud ? --- --- Helio Castroneves
Ganassi
 Sweden Marcus Ericsson New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Jimmie Johnson ?

Alex Palou,

Tony Kanaan
Rahal United States Graham Rahal Denmark Christian Lundgaard United Kingdom Jack Harvey --- ---
Paretta
 ? --- --- --- Simona de Silvestro
Coyne
 ? ? ? ---

David Malukas,

Takuma Sato,

??
Carpenter United States Conor Daly Netherlands Rinus VeeKay ? * --- Ed Carpenter
Dreyer & Reinbold
 ? ? --- ---

Santino Ferrucci,

Sage Karam

DragonSpeed

 ? --- --- --- Stefan Wilson
Andretti
 United States Kyle Kirkwood

France Romain Grosjean

 ? ?

Colton Herta,

Devlin DeFrancesco,

Marco Andretti
Juncos United Kingdom Callum Ilott ? --- --- ??

* ausgewählte Rennen

