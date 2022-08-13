IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2023 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Foto: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Foto: LAT Images
Foto: IndyCar
Foto: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images
Foto: Brett Farmer / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images
Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Foto: Barry Cantrell / Motorsport Images
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: LAT Images
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: Gavin Baker / Motorsport Images
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: Gregg Feistman / Motorsport Images
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto: Geoffrey M. Miller / Motorsport Images
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: LAT Images
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: IndyCar Series
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Foto: Joe Skibinski
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Foto: IndyCar
Foto: Perry Nelson / Motorsport Images
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
Der Rennkalender für die IndyCar-Saison 2023 lässt derzeit noch auf sich warten, aber es soll im März in St. Petersburg (Florida) losgehen und wieder 17 Saisonrennen geben.
Hinsichtlich der Besetzungen der Teams gibt es für die IndyCar-Saison 2023 schon den einen oder anderen Fahrerwechsel zu vermelden.
Wir geben in Form der Fotostrecke oben und in der tabellarischen Übersicht unten einen Überblick über die Silly-Season mit den bestätigten und den im Gespräch befindlichen Fahrern.
Übersicht: Teams und Fahrer für die IndyCar-Saison 2023
|Team
|Auto 1
|Auto 2
|Auto 3
|Auto 4
|Im Gespräch
|Penske
|Josef Newgarden
|Scott McLaughlin
|Will Power
|---
|---
|Foyt
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Dalton Kellett,
??
|McLaren
|Patricio O'Ward
|Alexander Rossi
|?
|---
|Felix Rosenqvist,
Alex Palou
|Shank
|Simon Pagenaud
|?
|---
|---
|Helio Castroneves
|Ganassi
|Marcus Ericsson
|Scott Dixon
|Jimmie Johnson
|?
|
Alex Palou,
Tony Kanaan
|Rahal
|Graham Rahal
|Christian Lundgaard
|Jack Harvey
|---
|---
|Paretta
|?
|---
|---
|---
|Simona de Silvestro
|Coyne
|?
|?
|?
|---
|
David Malukas,
Takuma Sato,
??
|Carpenter
|Conor Daly
|Rinus VeeKay
|? *
|---
|Ed Carpenter
|Dreyer & Reinbold
|?
|?
|---
|---
|
Santino Ferrucci,
Sage Karam
|
DragonSpeed
|?
|---
|---
|---
|Stefan Wilson
|Andretti
|Kyle Kirkwood
|
Romain Grosjean
|?
|?
|
Colton Herta,
Devlin DeFrancesco,
Marco Andretti
|Juncos
|Callum Ilott
|?
|---
|---
|??
* ausgewählte Rennen
Aktuelle News
IndyCar 2023: Übersicht Fahrer, Teams und Fahrerwechsel
Der aktuelle Ausblick auf die IndyCar-Saison 2023 mit sämtlichen Fahrern und Teams, den Fahrerwechseln und den Spekulationen für die noch freien Cockpits
IndyCar Nashville: Scott Dixon siegt bei Verspätung und Chaos
Ganassi-Star Scott Dixon gewinnt ein einmal mehr turbulentes Stadtrennen in Nashville und meldet damit Ansprüche auf seinen siebten IndyCar-Titel an
Fotostrecke: Bestenliste der IndyCar-Rennsieger
Die Top 30 plus alle Aktiven: Die Fahrer mit den meisten Siegen in der serienübergreifenden Geschichte von CART, ChampCar, IndyCar, IRL und USAC seit 1956
Infos IndyCar 2022 Nashville: TV-Zeiten, Teilnehmer, Historie & Co.
Alle wichtigen Informationen zum IndyCar-Wochenende 2022 in Nashville: Zeitplan, TV-Übertragung, Livestream, Fahrer, Teams, Geschichte