IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet
Louis-Schwitzer-Award für acht Entwickler des Aeroscreens für ihre Verdienste um die Verbesserung der Sicherheit in der IndyCar-Serie
Hohe Auszeichnung für die Entwickler des seit Beginn der IndyCar-Saison 2020 im Einsatz befindlichen Cockpitschutzes: Der Aeroscreen - eine Kombination aus einem Titanbügel oben, einem mit Titan verstärkten Carbonbügel unten und einer Kunststoffscheibe aus Polycarbonat - ist als herausragende Erfindung zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit prämiert worden.
Der Aeroscreen schützt die IndyCar-Piloten vor Trümmerteilen und hält dabei einer Gewichtskraft von bis zu 125 Kilonewton stand. Einem Projektil, das ein Kilogramm schwer ist und mit einer Geschwindigkeit von 350 km/h auftrifft, hält der Aeroscreen stand.
Fotos: IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen
Acht maßgeblich an der Entwicklung des Aeroscreen beteiligte Personen wurden dafür mit dem Louis-Schwitzer-Award ausgezeichnet. Die Preisträger sind: Tino Belli (IndyCar), Marco Bertolini (Isoclima), Ed Collings (Red Bull Advanced Technologies), Craig McCarthy (Aerodine Composites), Antonio Montarini (Dallara), Bill Pappas (IndyCar), Stefan Seidel (Pankl) und Brent Wright (PPG).
"Beim Indy 500 liegt ein Großteil der Aufmerksamkeit darauf, wer die begehrte Borg-Warner-Trophy mit nach Hause nimmt. Aber wir finden, es ist genauso wichtig, die bedeutsamen Anstrengungen der Ingenieure im Hintergrund zu würdigen", sagt Frederic Lissalde, Vorsitzender von Borg Warner.
Das 104. Indy 500 am Sonntag wird das erste mit dem Aeroscreen
Foto: IndyCar Series
Das Unternehmen Borg Warner sponsert nicht nur die Siegertrophäe für das Indy 500, das am kommenden Sonntag zum 104. Mal ausgetragen wird, sondern auch den Louis-Schwitzer-Award, der in diesem Jahr zum 54. Mal vergeben wurde.
Namensgeber des Awards ist Louis Schwitzer, der im Jahr 1909 das erste Autorennen auf dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway gewonnen hatte. Dabei handelte sich noch nicht um das Indy 500, denn dieses wurde zwei Jahre später erstmals ausgetragen.
Als sich Ray Harroun 1911 zum ersten Indy-500-Sieger krönte, war Schwitzer aber ebenfalls beteiligt. Er war damals für die Entwicklung des Motors in Harrouns Siegerauto, dem gelben Marmon Wasp mit der Startnummer 32, zuständig.
Die acht Aeroscreen-Entwickler als Empfänger des diesjährigen Louis-Schwitzer-Awards spenden ihr Preisgeld in Höhe von jeweils 10.000 US-Dollar dem Kinderhilfswerk Serious Fun Children's Network.
Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500:
1911: Ray Harroun
Foto: IndyCar Series
1912: Joe Dawson
Foto: IndyCar Series
1913: Jules Goux
Foto: IndyCar Series
1914: René Thomas
Foto: IndyCar Series
1915: Ralph DePalma
Foto: IndyCar Series
1916: Dario Resta
Foto: IndyCar Series
1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)
Foto: IndyCar Series
1920: Gaston Chevrolet
Foto: IndyCar Series
1921: Tommy Milton
Foto: IndyCar Series
1922: Jimmy Murphy
Foto: IndyCar Series
1923: Tommy Milton
Foto: IndyCar Series
1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1925: Peter DePaolo
Foto: IndyCar Series
1926: Frank Lockhart
Foto: IndyCar Series
1927: George Souders
Foto: IndyCar Series
1928: Louis Meyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1929: Ray Keech
Foto: IndyCar Series
1930: Billy Arnold
Foto: IndyCar Series
1931: Louis Schneider
Foto: IndyCar Series
1932: Fred Frame
Foto: IndyCar Series
1933: Louis Meyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1934: Bill Cummings
Foto: IndyCar Series
1935: Kelly Petillo
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1936: Louis Meyer
Foto: IndyCar Series
1937: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: IndyCar Series
1938: Floyd Roberts
Foto: IndyCar Series
1939: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: IndyCar Series
1940: Wilbur Shaw
Foto: IndyCar Series
1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose
Foto: IndyCar Series
1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)
Foto: IndyCar Series
1947: Mauri Rose
Foto: IndyCar Series
1948: Mauri Rose
Foto: IndyCar Series
1949: Bill Holland
Foto: IndyCar Series
1950: Johnnie Parsons
Foto: IndyCar Series
1951: Lee Wallard
Foto: IndyCar Series
1952: Troy Ruttman
Foto: IndyCar Series
1953: Bill Vukovich
Foto: IndyCar Series
1954: Bill Vukovich
Foto: IndyCar Series
1955: Bob Sweikert
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1956: Pat Flaherty
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1957: Sam Hanks
Foto: IndyCar Series
1958: Jimmy Bryan
Foto: IndyCar Series
1959: Rodger Ward
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1960: Jim Rathmann
Foto: IndyCar Series
1961: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1962: Rodger Ward
Foto: IndyCar Series
1963: Parnelli Jones
Foto: IndyCar Series
1964: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1965: Jim Clark
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1966: Graham Hill
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1967: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1968: Bobby Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1969: Mario Andretti
Foto: IndyCar Series
1970: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1971: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1972: Mark Donohue
Foto: IndyCar Series
1973: Gordon Johncock
Foto: IndyCar Series
1974: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: IndyCar Series
1975: Bobby Unser
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1976: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: IndyCar Series
1977: A.J. Foyt
Foto: IndyCar Series
1978: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1979: Rick Mears
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1980: Johnny Rutherford
Foto: IndyCar Series
1981: Bobby Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1982: Gordon Johncock
Foto: IndyCar Series
1983: Tom Sneva
Foto: IndyCar Series
1984: Rick Mears
Foto: IndyCar Series
1985: Danny Sullivan
Foto: IndyCar Series
1986: Bobby Rahal
Foto: IndyCar Series
1987: Al Unser
Foto: IndyCar Series
1988: Rick Mears
Foto: IndyCar Series
1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
Foto: Ron McQueeney - IMS
1990: Arie Luyendyk
Foto: IndyCar Series
1991: Rick Mears
Foto: IndyCar Series
1992: Al Unser Jr.
Foto: IndyCar Series
1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
Foto: IndyCar Series
1994: Al Unser Jr.
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
1995: Jacques Villeneuve
Foto: IndyCar Series
1996: Buddy Lazier
Foto: IndyCar Series
1997: Arie Luyendyk
Foto: IndyCar Series
1998: Eddie Cheever
Foto: IndyCar Series
1999: Kenny Bräck
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
Foto: IndyCar Series
2001: Helio Castroneves
Foto: Sutton Images
2002: Helio Castroneves
Foto: Sutton Images
2003: Gil de Ferran
Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images
2004: Buddy Rice
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2005: Dan Wheldon
2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2007: Dario Franchitti
2008: Scott Dixon
Foto: Dan Streck
2009: Helio Castroneves
Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway
2010: Dario Franchitti
Foto: Dan Streck
2011: Dan Wheldon
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2012: Dario Franchitti
Foto: Eric Gilbert
2013: Tony Kanaan
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
Foto: Michael C. Johnson
2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
Foto: IndyCar Series
2016: Alexander Rossi
Foto: IndyCar Series
2017: Takuma Sato
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2018: Will Power
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
2019: Simon Pagenaud
Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images
Mit Bildmaterial von IndyCar Series.
Artikel-Info
Angesagt Heute
Aktuelle News
IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet
Renn-Center
|Session
|Datum
|
ME(S)Z
Ortszeit
|Inhalt
|FT1
|
Fr. 17 Juli
Fr. 17 Juli
|
15:00
13:00
|
|Quali
|
Fr. 17 Juli
Fr. 17 Juli
|
18:30
16:30
|
|Rennen 1
|
Fr. 17 Juli
Fr. 17 Juli
|
21:30
19:30
|
|FT2
|
Sa. 18 Juli
Sa. 18 Juli
|
16:30
14:30
|
|Rennen 2
|
Sa. 18 Juli
Sa. 18 Juli
|
21:30
19:30
|
Angesagt
Tickets
- MotoGP
- Formel 1
Angetrieben von
|
10 Sept. - 13 Sept.Tickets
|
25 Sept. - 27 Sept.Tickets
|
9 Okt. - 11 Okt.Tickets
|
16 Okt. - 18 Okt.Tickets
|
13 Nov. - 15 Nov.Tickets