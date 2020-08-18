IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Indianapolis-GP 1
03 Juli
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
IndyCar
Elkhart Lake
11 Juli
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
IndyCar
Newton
17 Juli
Event beendet
Bericht Ergebnisse
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
12 Aug.
Rennen in
5 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
IndyCar
St. Louis
28 Aug.
Nächstes Event in
9 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
R
IndyCar
Indianapolis-GP 2
02 Okt.
Nächstes Event in
44 Tagen
Kompletter Rennkalender
Details anzeigen:
Kalender Ergebnisse Gesamtwertung
präsentiert von:
Einloggen

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets kaufen Shop

Lade Deine Apps herunter

präsentiert von:
© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
TV Tickets kaufen Shop
Vorheriges
IndyCar / News

IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet

geteilte inhalte
kommentare
IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet
Autor:
18.08.2020, 13:05

Louis-Schwitzer-Award für acht Entwickler des Aeroscreens für ihre Verdienste um die Verbesserung der Sicherheit in der IndyCar-Serie

Hohe Auszeichnung für die Entwickler des seit Beginn der IndyCar-Saison 2020 im Einsatz befindlichen Cockpitschutzes: Der Aeroscreen - eine Kombination aus einem Titanbügel oben, einem mit Titan verstärkten Carbonbügel unten und einer Kunststoffscheibe aus Polycarbonat - ist als herausragende Erfindung zur Verbesserung der Sicherheit prämiert worden.

Der Aeroscreen schützt die IndyCar-Piloten vor Trümmerteilen und hält dabei einer Gewichtskraft von bis zu 125 Kilonewton stand. Einem Projektil, das ein Kilogramm schwer ist und mit einer Geschwindigkeit von 350 km/h auftrifft, hält der Aeroscreen stand.

Fotos: IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen

Acht maßgeblich an der Entwicklung des Aeroscreen beteiligte Personen wurden dafür mit dem Louis-Schwitzer-Award ausgezeichnet. Die Preisträger sind: Tino Belli (IndyCar), Marco Bertolini (Isoclima), Ed Collings (Red Bull Advanced Technologies), Craig McCarthy (Aerodine Composites), Antonio Montarini (Dallara), Bill Pappas (IndyCar), Stefan Seidel (Pankl) und Brent Wright (PPG).

"Beim Indy 500 liegt ein Großteil der Aufmerksamkeit darauf, wer die begehrte Borg-Warner-Trophy mit nach Hause nimmt. Aber wir finden, es ist genauso wichtig, die bedeutsamen Anstrengungen der Ingenieure im Hintergrund zu würdigen", sagt Frederic Lissalde, Vorsitzender von Borg Warner.

Marco Andretti, Scott Dixon, Takuma Sato

Das 104. Indy 500 am Sonntag wird das erste mit dem Aeroscreen

Foto: IndyCar Series

Das Unternehmen Borg Warner sponsert nicht nur die Siegertrophäe für das Indy 500, das am kommenden Sonntag zum 104. Mal ausgetragen wird, sondern auch den Louis-Schwitzer-Award, der in diesem Jahr zum 54. Mal vergeben wurde.

Namensgeber des Awards ist Louis Schwitzer, der im Jahr 1909 das erste Autorennen auf dem Indianapolis Motor Speedway gewonnen hatte. Dabei handelte sich noch nicht um das Indy 500, denn dieses wurde zwei Jahre später erstmals ausgetragen.

Als sich Ray Harroun 1911 zum ersten Indy-500-Sieger krönte, war Schwitzer aber ebenfalls beteiligt. Er war damals für die Entwicklung des Motors in Harrouns Siegerauto, dem gelben Marmon Wasp mit der Startnummer 32, zuständig.

Die acht Aeroscreen-Entwickler als Empfänger des diesjährigen Louis-Schwitzer-Awards spenden ihr Preisgeld in Höhe von jeweils 10.000 US-Dollar dem Kinderhilfswerk Serious Fun Children's Network.

Fotostrecke: Alle Sieger des Indy 500:

Fotostrecke
Liste

1911: Ray Harroun

1911: Ray Harroun
1/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1912: Joe Dawson

1912: Joe Dawson
2/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1913: Jules Goux

1913: Jules Goux
3/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1914: René Thomas

1914: René Thomas
4/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1915: Ralph DePalma

1915: Ralph DePalma
5/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1916: Dario Resta

1916: Dario Resta
6/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)

1919: Howdy Wilcox (1917 und 1918 kein Indy 500; Erster Weltkrieg)
7/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1920: Gaston Chevrolet

1920: Gaston Chevrolet
8/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1921: Tommy Milton

1921: Tommy Milton
9/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1922: Jimmy Murphy

1922: Jimmy Murphy
10/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1923: Tommy Milton

1923: Tommy Milton
11/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer

1924: Lora L. Corum und Joe Boyer
12/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1925: Peter DePaolo

1925: Peter DePaolo
13/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1926: Frank Lockhart

1926: Frank Lockhart
14/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1927: George Souders

1927: George Souders
15/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1928: Louis Meyer

1928: Louis Meyer
16/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1929: Ray Keech

1929: Ray Keech
17/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1930: Billy Arnold

1930: Billy Arnold
18/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1931: Louis Schneider

1931: Louis Schneider
19/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1932: Fred Frame

1932: Fred Frame
20/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1933: Louis Meyer

1933: Louis Meyer
21/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1934: Bill Cummings

1934: Bill Cummings
22/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1935: Kelly Petillo

1935: Kelly Petillo
23/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1936: Louis Meyer

1936: Louis Meyer
24/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1937: Wilbur Shaw

1937: Wilbur Shaw
25/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1938: Floyd Roberts

1938: Floyd Roberts
26/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1939: Wilbur Shaw

1939: Wilbur Shaw
27/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1940: Wilbur Shaw

1940: Wilbur Shaw
28/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose

1941: Floyd Davis und Mauri Rose
29/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)

1946: George Robson (1942 bis 1945 kein Indy 500; Zweiter Weltkrieg)
30/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1947: Mauri Rose

1947: Mauri Rose
31/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1948: Mauri Rose

1948: Mauri Rose
32/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1949: Bill Holland

1949: Bill Holland
33/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1950: Johnnie Parsons

1950: Johnnie Parsons
34/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1951: Lee Wallard

1951: Lee Wallard
35/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1952: Troy Ruttman

1952: Troy Ruttman
36/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1953: Bill Vukovich

1953: Bill Vukovich
37/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1954: Bill Vukovich

1954: Bill Vukovich
38/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1955: Bob Sweikert

1955: Bob Sweikert
39/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1956: Pat Flaherty

1956: Pat Flaherty
40/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1957: Sam Hanks

1957: Sam Hanks
41/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1958: Jimmy Bryan

1958: Jimmy Bryan
42/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1959: Rodger Ward

1959: Rodger Ward
43/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1960: Jim Rathmann

1960: Jim Rathmann
44/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1961: A.J. Foyt

1961: A.J. Foyt
45/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1962: Rodger Ward

1962: Rodger Ward
46/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1963: Parnelli Jones

1963: Parnelli Jones
47/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1964: A.J. Foyt

1964: A.J. Foyt
48/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1965: Jim Clark

1965: Jim Clark
49/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1966: Graham Hill

1966: Graham Hill
50/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1967: A.J. Foyt

1967: A.J. Foyt
51/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1968: Bobby Unser

1968: Bobby Unser
52/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1969: Mario Andretti

1969: Mario Andretti
53/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1970: Al Unser

1970: Al Unser
54/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1971: Al Unser

1971: Al Unser
55/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1972: Mark Donohue

1972: Mark Donohue
56/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1973: Gordon Johncock

1973: Gordon Johncock
57/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1974: Johnny Rutherford

1974: Johnny Rutherford
58/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1975: Bobby Unser

1975: Bobby Unser
59/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1976: Johnny Rutherford

1976: Johnny Rutherford
60/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1977: A.J. Foyt

1977: A.J. Foyt
61/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1978: Al Unser

1978: Al Unser
62/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1979: Rick Mears

1979: Rick Mears
63/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1980: Johnny Rutherford

1980: Johnny Rutherford
64/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1981: Bobby Unser

1981: Bobby Unser
65/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1982: Gordon Johncock

1982: Gordon Johncock
66/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1983: Tom Sneva

1983: Tom Sneva
67/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1984: Rick Mears

1984: Rick Mears
68/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1985: Danny Sullivan

1985: Danny Sullivan
69/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1986: Bobby Rahal

1986: Bobby Rahal
70/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1987: Al Unser

1987: Al Unser
71/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1988: Rick Mears

1988: Rick Mears
72/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi

1989: Emerson Fittipaldi
73/103

Foto: Ron McQueeney - IMS

1990: Arie Luyendyk

1990: Arie Luyendyk
74/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1991: Rick Mears

1991: Rick Mears
75/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1992: Al Unser Jr.

1992: Al Unser Jr.
76/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi

1993: Emerson Fittipaldi
77/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1994: Al Unser Jr.

1994: Al Unser Jr.
78/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

1995: Jacques Villeneuve

1995: Jacques Villeneuve
79/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1996: Buddy Lazier

1996: Buddy Lazier
80/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1997: Arie Luyendyk

1997: Arie Luyendyk
81/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1998: Eddie Cheever

1998: Eddie Cheever
82/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

1999: Kenny Bräck

1999: Kenny Bräck
83/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya

2000: Juan Pablo Montoya
84/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

2001: Helio Castroneves

2001: Helio Castroneves
85/103

Foto: Sutton Images

2002: Helio Castroneves

2002: Helio Castroneves
86/103

Foto: Sutton Images

2003: Gil de Ferran

2003: Gil de Ferran
87/103

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2004: Buddy Rice

2004: Buddy Rice
88/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2005: Dan Wheldon

2005: Dan Wheldon
89/103

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.

2006: Sam Hornish Jr.
90/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2007: Dario Franchitti

2007: Dario Franchitti
91/103

2008: Scott Dixon

2008: Scott Dixon
92/103

Foto: Dan Streck

2009: Helio Castroneves

2009: Helio Castroneves
93/103

Foto: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

2010: Dario Franchitti

2010: Dario Franchitti
94/103

Foto: Dan Streck

2011: Dan Wheldon

2011: Dan Wheldon
95/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2012: Dario Franchitti

2012: Dario Franchitti
96/103

Foto: Eric Gilbert

2013: Tony Kanaan

2013: Tony Kanaan
97/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay

2014: Ryan Hunter-Reay
98/103

Foto: Michael C. Johnson

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya

2015: Juan Pablo Montoya
99/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

2016: Alexander Rossi

2016: Alexander Rossi
100/103

Foto: IndyCar Series

2017: Takuma Sato

2017: Takuma Sato
101/103

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2018: Will Power

2018: Will Power
102/103

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2019: Simon Pagenaud

2019: Simon Pagenaud
103/103

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Mit Bildmaterial von IndyCar Series.

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti

Vorheriger Artikel

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti
Kommentare laden

Artikel-Info

Rennserie IndyCar
Tags Tino Belli (IndyCar) , Marco Bertolini (Isoclima) , Ed Collings (Red Bull Advanced Technologies) , Craig McCarthy (Aerodine Composites) , Antonio Montarini (Dallara) , Bill Pappas (IndyCar) , Stefan Seidel (Pankl) , Brent Wright (PPG)
Urheber Mario Fritzsche

Angesagt Heute

Colin Kolles: Probleme mit Vettel haben "schon vor Jahren" angefangen
Formel 1 Formel 1 / News

Colin Kolles: Probleme mit Vettel haben "schon vor Jahren" angefangen

Start fraglich: Johann Zarco muss am Mittwoch in Italien operiert werden
MotoGP MotoGP / News

Start fraglich: Johann Zarco muss am Mittwoch in Italien operiert werden

Wer letzte Nacht am besten geschlafen hat: Nico Rosberg
Formel 1 Formel 1 / Kolumne

Wer letzte Nacht am besten geschlafen hat: Nico Rosberg

Hyraze-League: HWA präsentiert Konzept für neue Wasserstoff-Rennserie
ALLGEMEINES ALLGEMEINES / News
2h

Hyraze-League: HWA präsentiert Konzept für neue Wasserstoff-Rennserie

"Schlupfloch": Sebastian Vettel kritisiert virtuelles Safety-Car
Formel 1 Formel 1 / News

"Schlupfloch": Sebastian Vettel kritisiert virtuelles Safety-Car

Kubica ortet größeres Problem: "Irgendwas stimmt nicht"
DTM DTM / Reaktion

Kubica ortet größeres Problem: "Irgendwas stimmt nicht"

24h Nürburgring 2020: Zeitplan für Rennen und Trainings
Langstrecke Langstrecke / Vorschau
38m

24h Nürburgring 2020: Zeitplan für Rennen und Trainings

WRX-Chef Bellamy: Motorsport muss elektrisch werden, aber...
Mit Video
Rallycross-WM Rallycross-WM / Interview
36m

WRX-Chef Bellamy: Motorsport muss elektrisch werden, aber...

Aktuelle News

IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet
INDY IndyCar / News
41m

IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti
INDY IndyCar / Qualifyingbericht

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti

Indy 500: Andretti-Team führt Qualifying 1 an - Alonso startet weit hinten
INDY IndyCar / Qualifyingbericht

Indy 500: Andretti-Team führt Qualifying 1 an - Alonso startet weit hinten

Indy 500: Andretti knackt 233 Meilen pro Stunde Schnitt am "Fast Friday"
INDY IndyCar / Trainingsbericht

Indy 500: Andretti knackt 233 Meilen pro Stunde Schnitt am "Fast Friday"

Renn-Center

Newton

Newton

16 Juli - 18 Juli
Session Datum
ME(S)Z
Ortszeit
 Inhalt
FT1
Fr. 17 Juli
Fr. 17 Juli
15:00
13:00
Quali
Fr. 17 Juli
Fr. 17 Juli
18:30
16:30
Rennen 1
Fr. 17 Juli
Fr. 17 Juli
21:30
19:30
FT2
Sa. 18 Juli
Sa. 18 Juli
16:30
14:30
Rennen 2
Sa. 18 Juli
Sa. 18 Juli
21:30
19:30
Neuestes Ergebnis Gesamtwertung

Angesagt

1
Formel 1

Wer letzte Nacht am besten geschlafen hat: Nico Rosberg

2
Formel 1

Colin Kolles: Probleme mit Vettel haben "schon vor Jahren" angefangen

3
MotoGP

Start fraglich: Johann Zarco muss am Mittwoch in Italien operiert werden

4
Rallycross-WM

WRX-Chef Bellamy: Motorsport muss elektrisch werden, aber...

36m
5
MotoGP

Andrea Dovizioso und Ducati: Spielberg-Sieg hat keinen Einfluss auf die Zukunft

1h

Aktuelle Videos

IndyCar-Aeroscreen: Hintergründe und Meinungen 01:25
IndyCar

IndyCar-Aeroscreen: Hintergründe und Meinungen

IndyCar-Trailer 2020: 00:51
IndyCar

IndyCar-Trailer 2020: "A Different Breed"

IndyCar-Test in Austin: Tag 2, Highlights 00:42
IndyCar

IndyCar-Test in Austin: Tag 2, Highlights

IndyCar-Test in Austin: Tag 1, Highlights 05:01
IndyCar

IndyCar-Test in Austin: Tag 1, Highlights

Tony Kanaan: Nach 2020 ist Schluss 02:06
IndyCar

Tony Kanaan: Nach 2020 ist Schluss

Aktuelle News

IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet
INDY

IndyCar-Cockpitschutz Aeroscreen: Acht Entwickler ausgezeichnet

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti
INDY

Indy 500: Historische Pole-Position für Marco Andretti

Indy 500: Andretti-Team führt Qualifying 1 an - Alonso startet weit hinten
INDY

Indy 500: Andretti-Team führt Qualifying 1 an - Alonso startet weit hinten

Indy 500: Andretti knackt 233 Meilen pro Stunde Schnitt am "Fast Friday"
INDY

Indy 500: Andretti knackt 233 Meilen pro Stunde Schnitt am "Fast Friday"

Renault stellt klar: Kein Indy 500 für Alonso in den kommenden Jahren
F1

Renault stellt klar: Kein Indy 500 für Alonso in den kommenden Jahren

Tickets

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formel 1
Tickets
Angetrieben von
10 Sept. - 13 Sept.
Tickets
25 Sept. - 27 Sept.
Tickets
9 Okt. - 11 Okt.
Tickets
16 Okt. - 18 Okt.
Tickets
13 Nov. - 15 Nov.
Tickets
Kompletter Rennkalender
Unseren Newsletter abonnieren

Die App von Motorsport.com

Rennserie

Motorsport Network

Kontaktiere uns

© 2020 Motorsport Network. Alle Rechte vorbehalten.