IndyCar / Fotostrecke

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im IndyCar-Kalender

Top 10: Die schnellsten Strecken im IndyCar-Kalender
Autor:

Welche Rennstrecken im IndyCar-Kalender 2020 sind die schnellsten? Unsere Fotostrecke zeigt die Top 10 mit Streckenrekord und Streckenrekordhalter!

#10: The Raceway at Belle Isle (Detroit) - 114,831 mph

1/20

Foto: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

2017: Takuma Sato (Andretti-Honda) mit 1:13,673 Minuten

2/20

Foto: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

#9: Laguna Seca Raceway - 118,969 mph

3/20

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2000: Helio Castroneves (Penske-Honda) mit 1:07,722 Minuten

4/20

Foto: LAT Images

#8: Portland International Raceway: 123,292 mph

5/20

Foto: Bob Heathcote

2018: Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 57,347 Sekunden

6/20

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

#7: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course: 127,271 mph

7/20

Foto: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

2016: Simon Pagenaud (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 1:03,870 Minuten

8/20

Foto: IndyCar Series

#6: Barber Motorsports Park: 128,649 mph

9/20

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

2016: Sebastien Bourdais (KV-Chevrolet) mit 1:06,600 Minuten *

10/20

Foto: IndyCar Series

* gefahren in Q2

#5: Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course: 129,687 mph

11/20

Foto: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

2017: Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 1:07,705 Minuten

12/20

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#4: Road America: 145,924 mph

13/20

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

2017: Helio Castroneves (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 1:41,300 Minuten

14/20

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

#3: Gateway Motorsports Park: 189,642 mph *

15/20

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

* Durchschnitt für 2 Runden

2017: Will Power (Penske-Chevrolet) mit 23,729 Sekunden

16/20

Foto: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

#2: Texas Motor Speedway: 222,556 mph *

17/20

Foto: Scott R LePage / Motorsport Images

* Durchschnitt für 2 Runden

2017: Charlie Kimball (Ganassi-Honda) mit 23,293 Sekunden

18/20

Foto: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

#1: Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 236,986 mph *

19/20

Foto: IndyCar Series

* Durchschnitt für 4 Runden

1996: Arie Luyendyk (Treadway-Ford) mit 37,977 Sekunden *

20/20

Foto: IndyCar Series

* gefahren am zweiten Qualifying-Tag (Startplatz 21)
Scott Dixon in eigenen Worten: Mein Weg zum IndyCar-Titel 2020

Vorheriger Artikel

Rennserie IndyCar
Fahrer Takuma Sato , Arie Luyendyk , Helio Castroneves , Sébastien Bourdais , Charlie Kimball , Will Power , Simon Pagenaud
Teams Andretti Autosport , Team Penske , Chip Ganassi Racing , Dale Coyne Racing
Urheber Mario Fritzsche

