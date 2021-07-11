Will Power: 55 IndyCar-Zwischenfälle, die ihn um Ergebnisse, Siege, Titel brachten
Pole-König einerseits, Pechvogel vom Dienst andererseits: In der IndyCar-Karriere von Will Power wechseln sich seit über 15 Jahren Erfolg und Enttäuschung ab
Will Power ist in doppelter Hinsicht eine der prägenden Figuren der modernen IndyCar-Ära. Seit der Australier im Herbst 2005 in der damaligen ChampCar-Serie sein Debüt gab, hat er sich den Ruf des Qualifying-Königs erarbeitet. Gleichzeitig muss er aber mit dem Ruf des Pechvogels vom Dienst leben, wie diese 55 Beispiele zeigen:
Surfers Paradise 2005
Beim IndyCar-Debüt vom Teamkollege rausgerissen
Surfers Paradise 2006
Aufhängungsschaden nach Missgeschick von Bourdais
Cleveland 2007
Reifenschaden
Edmonton 2007
Gebrochene Lenkung
Surfers Paradise 2007
Kollision als Spitzenreiter in der Boxengasse
Surfers Paradise 2008
Crash in Führung liegend beim letzten Australien-Rennen
Long Beach 2009
Von Gelbphase auf falschem Fuß erwischt
Sonoma 2009
Wirbelbruch und vorzeitiges Saisonende nach Crash im Training
Birmingham 2010
Rennstrategie geht nach Pole nicht auf
Long Beach 2010
Getriebesalat in Führung liegend
Newton 2010
Handlingsprobleme nach erster Oval-Pole
Edmonton 2010
Lange Führung, dann von Teamkollege Castroneves "geblockt"
Sparta 2010
Defekte Tankanlage kostet Chance auf ersten Oval-Sieg
Homestead 2010
Als Tabellenführer zum Finale - und in die Mauer
Long Beach 2011
Von Teamkollege Castroneves in Dreher geschickt
Toronto 2011
Von Titelrivale Franchitti in Dreher geschickt, dann im Mittelfeld abgeräumt
Loudon 2011
Restart-Chaos auf feuchter Piste und 30.000 Dollar Strafe
Sparta 2011
Wieder Kollision als Spitzenreiter in der Boxengasse
Fort Worth 2012
Späte Führung, Blocken beim Restart, Strafe
Toronto 2012
Auffahrunfall: Frontflügel und Tabellenführung weg
Sonoma 2012
Unter Gelb eingeklemmt - Teamkollege staubt Sieg ab
Baltimore 2012
Pole, meiste Führungsrunden, zu lange auf Regenreifen
Fontana 2012
Als Tabellenführer zum Finale - Grip weg, Auto weg, Titel weg
St. Petersburg 2013
Hinter dem Safety-Car abgeschossen
Detroit 2013
Beim Restart umgedreht - Massenkarambolage folgt
Toronto 2013
Zwei Rennen: Zwei Crashs in letzten zwei Runden
Baltimore 2013
Crash nach Unaufmerksamkeit beim Restart
Houston 2013
Wagenheber streikt bei Boxenstopp als Spitzenreiter
Pocono 2014
Durchfahrtsstrafe nach "Blocken", aber ...
St. Petersburg 2015
Flügelsalat beim Debüt der Aerokits
Detroit 2015
Rutscher auf Pfütze führt zu Crash mit Teamkollege Castroneves
Fontana 2015
Rekordrennen mit langer Führung und spätem Crash
Sonoma 2015
Kollision mit Teamkollege Montoya - Meister wird keiner der beiden
St. Petersburg 2016
Crash im Training, Pole im Qualifying, Startverbot im Rennen
Detroit 2016
Kuriose Kombination aus Rad- und Getriebeproblem
Watkins Glen 2016
Kollision nach "Linksverkehr" in den Esses
St. Petersburg 2017
Pole im Qualifying - Ausschluss vom Rennen, weil "zu langsam"
Birmingham 2017
Luftverlust im Reifen und Notstopp nach langer Führung
St. Louis 2017
Crash als Polesetter in erster Runde unter Grün
St. Petersburg 2018
Dreher beim Start nach engem Duell Routinier vs. Rookie
Phoenix 2018
Auf die schmutzige Spur gekommen
Birmingham 2018
Crash bei Regen am Sonntag, Reparatur und Aufgabe am Montag
Fort Worth 2018
Crash nach Spotter-Fehler kostet Tabellenführung
Elkhart Lake 2018
Defekter Zylinderkopf direkt beim Start aus erster Reihe
Portland 2018
Pole, Getriebeproblem, Abflug
Austin 2019
Gebrochene Antriebswelle klar in Führung liegend
Newton 2019
Durchfahrtsstrafe nach Beinahe-Crash in der Boxengasse
Mid-Ohio 2019
Rennstrategie von der Pole geht nicht auf
Indianapolis-GP 2020
Rennstrategie von der Pole geht wieder nicht auf
St. Louis 2020
Rennstrategie von der Pole geht schon wieder nicht auf
St. Petersburg 2020
Getriebeproblem, Frust, Crash
Fort Worth 2021
Zu hoher Spritverbrauch verdirbt alle Chancen
Indy 500 2021
Beinahe-Nichtqualifikation und Dreher in der Boxengasse
Detroit 2021
ECU bleibt unter Rot im Hochfahrmodus hängen
Mid-Ohio 2021
Enges Duell endet im Crash mit Nachfolgendem
Allen Zwischenfällen zum Trotz
